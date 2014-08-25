Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Aug 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Investors owning 31 percent of shares of Allergan Inc have asked the company to call a special shareholder meeting, activist shareholder William Ackman said on Friday, giving the hedge fund manager a victory in his fight to acquire the Botox maker.

** Roche Holding AG has agreed to buy U.S. biotech company InterMune Inc for $8.3 billion in cash, helping the world's leading maker of cancer drugs expand into the treatment of rare or incurable diseases.

** Burger King Worldwide Inc is in talks to acquire Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons Inc in a deal that would create a fast food powerhouse with a market capitalization of roughly $18 billion.

** Taiwan's Wei family has agreed to buy majority control of China Network Systems, the island's biggest cable TV operator, for about $2.4 billion, including debt from private equity firm MBK Partners, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Sonoco Products Co on Monday said it agreed to buy Germany's privately held Weidenhammer Packaging Group for about $383 million in cash, which would give a boost to its packaging business.

** Belgian PVC window frames maker Deceuninck said on Monday it had acquired an 81 percent stake in Turkish company Pimas for 57.7 million Turkish Lira ($26.50 million).

** Swiss-based trading giant Vitol SA has bought a minority stake in an Australian fuel supplier to help shore up demand for fuel from the Geelong refinery it recently took over from Royal Dutch Shell.

** Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd NV has hired external advisors to prepare a bid for the insurance operations of financial services company SNS Reaal, newspaper De Telegraaf reported on Monday. ($1= 2.1771 Turkish lira) (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)