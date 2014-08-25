Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Mexico's Bimbo enters Africa market with Morocco acquisition
MEXICO CITY, April 27 Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said on Thursday it has entered the African market with the purchase of Adghal, a Morocco-based producer of baked goods.
Aug 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
** Investors owning 31 percent of shares of Allergan Inc have asked the company to call a special shareholder meeting, activist shareholder William Ackman said on Friday, giving the hedge fund manager a victory in his fight to acquire the Botox maker.
** Roche Holding AG has agreed to buy U.S. biotech company InterMune Inc for $8.3 billion in cash, helping the world's leading maker of cancer drugs expand into the treatment of rare or incurable diseases.
** Burger King Worldwide Inc is in talks to acquire Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons Inc in a deal that would create a fast food powerhouse with a market capitalization of roughly $18 billion.
** Taiwan's Wei family has agreed to buy majority control of China Network Systems, the island's biggest cable TV operator, for about $2.4 billion, including debt from private equity firm MBK Partners, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
** Sonoco Products Co on Monday said it agreed to buy Germany's privately held Weidenhammer Packaging Group for about $383 million in cash, which would give a boost to its packaging business.
** Belgian PVC window frames maker Deceuninck said on Monday it had acquired an 81 percent stake in Turkish company Pimas for 57.7 million Turkish Lira ($26.50 million).
** Swiss-based trading giant Vitol SA has bought a minority stake in an Australian fuel supplier to help shore up demand for fuel from the Geelong refinery it recently took over from Royal Dutch Shell.
** Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd NV has hired external advisors to prepare a bid for the insurance operations of financial services company SNS Reaal, newspaper De Telegraaf reported on Monday. ($1= 2.1771 Turkish lira) (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)
