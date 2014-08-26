Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Telecom Italia, Fujian Sunner, Google, Ann)

Aug 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Burger King Worldwide Inc plans to buy Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons Inc in a C$12.64 billion ($11.53 billion) cash-and-stock deal that would create the world's third-largest fast-food restaurant group.

** AT&T Inc has reached a tentative deal with antitrust regulators to pave the way for it to buy DirecTV , the New York Post reported, citing unspecified sources.

** Telecom Italia will make a bid valued at roughly 7 billion euros ($9.2 billion) for Vivendi's Brazilian broadband unit GVT, which would leave Vivendi with a 15-20 percent stake in the Italian group, said four people familiar with the matter.

** Private equity giant KKR & Co LP has made its fourth food safety-linked investment in China, agreeing to buy 18 percent of chicken producer Fujian Sunner Development Co Ltd for $400 million, the two firms said on Tuesday.

** Google Inc said it bought Zync Render, the visual effects cloud-rendering technology company behind "Star Trek Into Darkness". Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

** Ann Inc has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co to explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the women's retailer, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Hong Kong-listed CITIC Pacific Ltd has completed its acquisition of 100 percent of CITIC Ltd after receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, and has become China's largest conglomerate with a market value of about $50 billion.

** Standard Chartered is aiming to sell part of its business in the United Arab Emirates after it agreed to close some accounts there in an anti-money laundering settlement with U.S. authorities, two sources familiar with the plan said.

** Straumann, the world's largest maker of dental implants, said it had no interest in joining the suitors for No.2 player Nobel Biocare, preferring instead to go after deals in the fast-growing Chinese market.

** Singapore's United Engineers Ltd said on Tuesday its subsidiary WBL Corp was selling its luxury car business to StarChase Motorsports (Singapore) Pte Ltd for S$455 million ($365 million).

** Dutch engineering services group Royal Imtech said it has agreed to sell its information technology division to French construction firm Vinci for 255 million euros ($337 million) to reduce debt levels.

** Abu Dhabi-listed Islamic insurer National Takaful Co (Watania) said that United Arab Emirates regulators had approved the sale of 60.53 percent of the firm to MB UAE Investments and an affiliate of MB.

($1 = 1.25 Singapore dollar) ($1 = 0.76 euros) (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)