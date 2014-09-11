Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Jose de Mello Saude, BlackBerry, P&O Maritime, EMC Corp)

Sept 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:

** Mexico's Grupo Salinas said on Wednesday that its chairman would buy out its partner Grupo Televisa SAB's 50 percent stake in the country's No. 3 wireless operator Iusacell for $717 million and seek a strategic partner to build up the carrier.

** Portuguese healthcare company Jose de Mello Saude has started a takeover battle for the indebted Espirito Santo family's hospitals business, offering 4.4 euros per share in an attempt to trump last month's bid by Mexico's Grupo Angeles. Jose de Mello Saude said on Thursday that its bid for main rival Espirito Santo Saude (ES Saude) is 2.3 percent higher than the Mexican offer of 4.3 euros per share, which valued ES Saude at about 411 million euros ($531 million).

** Atlantic City's Revel casino-hotel, which closed earlier this month after filing for bankruptcy, reached a deal to sell itself to a Florida developer for $90 million in cash, a fraction of the billions of dollars it cost to build.

** Dubai private equity firm Ithmar Capital has sold a 7.3 percent stake in Al Noor Hospitals Group Plc for 10.30 pounds per share, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, in a deal worth 87.55 million pounds ($142 million).

** Southern Copper Corp said on Wednesday that it still hoped to buy a share in Anglo American Plc's $3.3 billion Quellaveco project in Peru, and that talks must now take place at the highest level.

** BlackBerry Ltd said on Thursday it had acquired Movirtu, a provider of virtual identity solutions, as part of its move to continue building out its portfolio of value-added services that cater to the needs of its core base of corporate and government clients.

** P&O Maritime, a subsidiary of Dubai's DP World Ltd , one of the world's largest port operators, has bought a majority stake in Spain's Remolcadores de Puerto y Altura, the acquirer said in a statement on Thursday.

** A group of U.S. senators wants Burger King Worldwide Inc to scrap its plans to invert, or move its tax domicile to Canada, as part of a deal to buy coffee and donut chain Tim Hortons Inc.

** Brazilian telecom Grupo Oi SA reiterated on Wednesday it had commissioned investment bank BTG Pactual to seek possible partners in a joint bid for rival wireless carrier TIM Participacoes SA.

** Russia's No.2 oil producer NK Lukoil OAO has launched a bid to buy a diesel pipeline which runs through Ukraine to Hungary, Vedomosti reported on Thursday, citing a letter from the company's head to President Vladimir Putin.

** Poland wants energy firms PGE, Tauron, and Enea to buy some of the mines from the ailing state-run coal producer Kompania Weglowa, Deputy Economy Minister Tomasz Tomczykiewicz said on Thursday.

** Data storage products maker EMC Corp has decided to explore selling its stake in its software unit, VMware Inc , giving into pressure from Paul Singer-run activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp, the New York Post reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

** Spanish telecoms group Jazztel PLC said on Thursday that it was in talks over the possible acquisition of smaller competitor Yoigo, the Spanish arm of TeliaSonera AB .

** The chief executive of Argos-owner Home Retail Group Plc said the group had not taken a decision to sell its Homebase D.I.Y chain amid media speculation that the group could sell the division to private equity investors. ($1 = 0.77 euro) ($1 = 0.62 British pounds) (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)