Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Sept 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Monday:

** SABMiller shares surged to an all-time high on Monday on hopes a long-rumored takeover bid by the world's largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev may be getting closer.

** European Union competition regulators will decide by Oct. 16 whether to clear U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc's 32 billion pounds ($51.99 billion) bid for Irish peer Shire Plc , the European Commission said on Monday.

** France's Orange SA is close to an agreement to buy Spanish fixed operator Jazztel Plc in an effort to bolster its mobile operation in the country, a person familiar with the matter said.

** Mexican telecom company America Movil has reached out to AT&T Inc and Japan's SoftBank Corp as it looks to sell assets along the east coast of Mexico that could fetch as much as $17.5 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

** Alere Inc's former CEO Ron Zwanziger said he intends to take the diagnostic company private in a deal that values it at $3.82 billion.

** Microsoft Corp has agreed to buy Mojang, the Stockholm-based developer of the wildly popular Minecraft video game, for $2.5 billion, as it tries to lure a new and mostly young audience into its mobile world.

** France's largest listed bank, BNP Paribas SA, said it completed the purchase of Bank BGZ, Poland's No.11 lender by assets, from Dutch Rabobank for 4.5 billion zlotys ($1.39 billion).

** Private equity firm Hellman & Friedman LLC is close to buying privately held supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

** Slovenia will have to sell its telecom operator Telekom Slovenije dd as a whole as promised to international investors, incoming Finance Minister Dusan Mramor told a parliamentary committee hearing.

** Club Mediterranee SA's board said on Monday it "welcomes positively" a higher 22 euro per share takeover offer for the holiday group led by Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd.

** Qatar National Bank SAQ has bought a further 11 percent stake in Ecobank Transnational Inc in a deal worth $283 million, making it the pan-African lender's largest shareholder.

** India's JSW Steel Ltd has offered less than $100 million for troubled Italian steelmaker Lucchini's core assets in Piombino and will not take on any of the company's debt, JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal said.

** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd, Africa's largest gold producer, has scrapped a planned demerger and rights issue after a shareholder revolt against the overhaul announced five days ago. It may be forced to sell assets to shore up its finances.

** GFI Group Inc's board is backing an agreed-upon acquisition offer by exchange-operator CME Group Inc over a hostile takeover bid from BGC Partners Inc.

** China's state-controlled oil giant Sinopec Corp on Sunday unveiled a plan to sell a $17.5 billion stake in its retail business, marking the country's biggest privatization push since President Xi Jinping came to power almost two years ago.

** Europe's biggest tour operator, TUI Travel, and majority owner TUI AG agreed the terms of a merger, creating the world's largest leisure and tourism group with a combined value of 6.5 billion euros ($8.42 billion).

** European Union state aid regulators expect Portugal to sell Novo Banco, the successor to troubled Banco Espirito Santo (BES), in line with a pledge made in return for regulatory approval of its 4.9 billion euro ($6.34 billion) state bailout.

** Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp struck its biggest deal on Monday, acquiring healthcare IT services provider TriZetto Corp for $2.7 billion to beef up its slowing healthcare business.

** British mainframe computer specialist Micro Focus International is to buy privately owned U.S. rival The Attachmate Group Inc in an all-share deal valuing the firms' combined capital and debt at $2.35 billion.

** U.S. healthcare conglomerate Danaher Corp is to buy Nobel Biocare Holding AG for an agreed $2.2 billion, including debt, to expand in the global dental industry.

** Danish telecom operator TDC has agreed to acquire Norwegian cable company Get AS for around 12.5 billion Danish crowns ($2.2 billion) on a cash and debt free basis, the company said on Monday.

** South African investment bank Investec has sold 540 million pounds ($877 million) of Irish mortgages to U.S. private equity firm Lone Star, marking its second deal this month to get rid of loans it not longer wants.

** ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel maker, and Brazil's Gerdau on Monday announced they would sell their 50-50 joint venture Gallatin Steel to U.S. producer Nucor for $770 million.

** Italian private equity firm Investindustrial has agreed to buy a majority stake in Flos in a deal which a source close to the company said valued the Italian lighting business at around 400 million euros ($517 million).

** U.S. private equity funds Bain Capital LLC and Carlyle Group LP are in separate talks to buy up to a 75 percent stake in India's Famy Care Ltd for $400-$450 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Turkish airports company TAV Havalimanlari said on Monday it had signed an agreement with Limak Group to buy its 40 percent stake in Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport in a deal worth a maximum 285 million euros ($369 million).

** Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl said on Monday it would buy Norwegian seafood firm King Oscar for an undisclosed amount, the latest acquisition by the world's largest producer of canned tuna as it seeks to boost revenue.

** German car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen agreed to sell its steering systems business to Robert Bosch, a deal that paves the way for ZF to buy U.S.-based TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.

** Vietnam's top textiles and garment maker, Vinatex, has been given approval to sell a combined 24 percent stake to two domestic property firms, among them Vingroup, ahead of the state-run firm's IPO next week.

** EFG-Hermes, one of the largest banks in the Arab world, could sell its 65 percent stake in Lebanon's Credit Libanais for the right price, co-chief executive Karim Awad said in an interview with an Egyptian newspaper published on Monday.

** Arabtec's former chief executive Hasan Ismaik has agreed in principle to sell at least part of his stake in the Dubai-based construction firm to Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar Investments, a source close to Ismaik said on Monday.

** Gazprom's deal to take over the gas trading arm of Germany's BASF, a leading player in Europe, will be sealed this autumn with no impact expected from sanctions against Russia, said a board member of the BASF unit Wingas.

