Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Sept 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2015 GMT on Monday:

** Drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA said it agreed to acquire Sigma-Aldrich for $17 billion in cash to boost its Merck Millipore lab supplies business in the biggest takeover in the German group's history, lifting its shares.

** Private equity firm Silver Lake is in advanced talks to acquire Shutterfly Inc, the online photo-sharing services provider, for at least $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

** Germany's European Energy Exchange (EEX) plans to take over French peer Powernext, according to a request lodged with the German competition regulator, in a move that could allow them to rival Britain as the region's leading gas trading hub.

** Exxon Mobil Corp has put its Torrance, California, refinery on the block, according to two people familiar with the matter, making it the latest big oil company to consider exiting the state amid tougher environmental standards.

** Spanish bank Santander has emerged as the frontrunner to buy a stake of up to 50 percent in Italian bank Unicredit's asset management division Pioneer, sources close to the matter told Reuters.

** Mauritius' Sun Resorts will pay 926.4 million rupees ($29.64 million) for a 50 percent stake in Anahita Hotel Ltd, a luxury resort along the east coast of the Indian Ocean island.

** Otter Media, a joint venture between telecom giant AT&T Inc and The Chernin Group, has agreed to buy a majority stake in Fullscreen, one of the largest networks on YouTube, the companies announced.

** Britain's biggest mobile operator EE has agreed to buy 58 stores from retailer Phones 4u PHONE.UL for 2.5 million pounds ($4 million), after the retailer was placed in administration a week ago.

** French oil major Total has been made a formal offer by mid-sized French refiner Rubis to buy its stake in the SARA refinery in the French Caribbean island of Martinique.

** Rexel's top shareholder, Ray Investment, said on Monday it plans to sell its remaining 7.1 percent stake in the electrical equipment supplier.

** Swiss pump maker Sulzer said it had ended talks over a merger with Dresser-Rand Group Inc after Germany's Siemens offered to buy the U.S. oilfield equipment maker for $7.6 billion.

** Industrial conglomerate Siemens AG said it would sell its 50 percent stake in household appliances joint venture Bosch und Siemens Hausgerate GmbH (BSH) to Robert Bosch GmbH for 3 billion euros ($3.85 billion).

** Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc said its board had determined that Endo International Plc's $2.2 billion takeover offer "significantly undervalues" the company, but left the door open for talks on a possible deal.

** France sold an additional 1.39 billion euros ($1.79 billion) of medium-term, fixed-rate bonds on Monday following an auction last week, the Agence France Tresor public debt management agency said.

** Japan's Mitsubishi Corp made a $1.4 billion agreed bid for Norwegian fish farmer Cermaq on Monday, offering a 14 percent premium to the current share price and winning over the government, which controls a 59 percent stake.

** Japanese finance company J Trust Co Ltd offered to buy Indonesia's PT Bank Mutiara Tbk for 4.5 trillion rupiah ($376.25 million), a senior Indonesian official said.

** Seamless said it had agreed to buy the mobile prepaid air time units from U.S.-based Ingram Micro in a deal the Swedish mobile payment company hopes will more than double its revenues.

** Data storage products maker EMC Corp held merger talks with rivals Dell Inc and Hewlett-Packard Co , the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Swiss private bank Julius Baer is interested in acquiring Coutts International, a unit of Royal Bank of Scotland , but will not get into a bidding war for the venerable British bank's overseas arm, a Swiss paper reported on Sunday.

** London Mining Plc said it would consider ending an iron ore supply contract with Glencore Plc after a dispute over payment. London Mining said Glencore had "refused to pay" an advance payment under an offtake agreement for iron ore to be mined in Sierra Leone.

** Robert Bosch is on the lookout for additional acquisitions following the purchase of the remaining 50 percent stake in household appliances joint venture Bosch und Siemens Hausgerate GmbH (BSH) for 3 billion euros.

** Nissan Motor Co Ltd said it had set up a joint venture to manufacture and market its Infiniti brand in China, seeking to cash in on higher demand for understated luxury sedans in the world's biggest auto market.

** Total will step up asset sales and overhaul exploration after cutting its oil output targets and the French oil company also said it was seeking European funds to deliver a Russian gas project on time despite international sanctions.

** British firm Aberdeen Asset Management Plc's Asian arm has obtained regulatory approval to buy 80 percent of Indonesia's PT NISP Asset Management, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Home cleaning products maker Clorox Co said it was discontinuing operations in Venezuela and was seeking to sell its assets in the country.

** Independent oil refiner Northern Tier Energy LP has agreed to end a crude oil supply deal with JPMorgan Chase & Co, Northern Tier said on Monday, prior to the Wall Street bank's sale of its commodities trading arm to Mercuria later this year.

