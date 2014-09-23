Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Deere, Pfizer, Pershing Square Capital Management, Spirit
Pub, Alstom, Procter & Gamble, Total, ZF Friedrichshafen, WSE,
Jost Group, Grupo Oi, Eurobank Ergasias, UniCredit and
Telefonica)
Sept 23 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Deere & Co, the world's largest farm equipment
maker, said it was exploring strategic options for its
low-margin crop insurance business and had hired Citigroup as
its adviser.
** Pfizer Inc has approached Dublin-based generic
drugmaker Actavis Plc to express its interest in an
acquisition, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of
the matter.
** Billionaire William Ackman-backed Pershing Square Capital
Management said that it would sue botox-maker Allergan Inc
if it went ahead with a deal to buy drugmaker Salix
Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
** British pub chain Spirit Pub Co said it had
rejected a 661 million pound ($1.08 billion) takeover approach
from rival Greene King, reasoning it undervalued the
company and its "attractive prospects".
** Alstom SA's purchase of General Electric Co's
rail signalling unit is expected to close in the second
quarter of next year, at the same time as a broader deal with GE
on power, the head of the French group's transport unit said.
** Procter & Gamble Co said it would sell the last of
its pet food business to consumer products company Spectrum
Brands Holdings Inc as it focuses on more profitable
lines such as Tide detergent, Gillette razors and Pampers
diapers.
** French oil major Total SA has agreed to sell
its 25 percent stake in Cardinal Gas Services, a gas transport
company operating in Ohio's Utica shale gas basin, to a group of
Korean companies for up to $450 million.
** Spain's Telefonica is considering a range of tie-up
options in Mexico with broadcaster Grupo Televisa, including
creating a new telecommunications company together, a person
with knowledge of the matter said.
** Italian bank UniCredit SpA and Spain's
Santander SA are in talks to merge their fund
management businesses and create a European powerhouse
overseeing some 350 billion euros ($450 billion) of assets.
** Greece's third-largest lender Eurobank Ergasias SA
said on Tuesday it had cancelled the sale of its
Ukrainian subsidiary PJSC Universal Bank to Ukraine's Delta Bank
Group after the deal did not get regulatory approval.
** Grupo Oi SA, Brazil's most indebted telecom
company, backed out of a key auction for fourth-generation (4G)
cell spectrum on Tuesday, adding to speculation of an upcoming
takeover in a highly competitive wireless market.
** German truck and trailer parts maker Jost Group said it
was in advanced talks to buy Mercedes-Benz TrailerAxleSystems
from Daimler, which is seeking to cut costs.
** The Warsaw stock exchange (WSE) said on Tuesday it had
shelved plans for a merger with its regional rival, the Vienna
bourse, but the Viennese exchange said it still saw a tie-up
with Warsaw as an option.
** German auto supplier ZF Friedrichshafen AG will
consider further acquisitions after agreeing a $13.5 billion
takeover including debt of U.S. peer TRW Automotive Holdings
last week, ZF's chief executive said.
** Veresen Inc, a Canadian pipeline company
developing the Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas facility in
Oregon, said on Monday that it had agreed to acquire Global
Infrastructure Partners' half interest in the Ruby pipeline
system for $1.43 billion.
** Pakistan's government is seeking to raise about $815
million with the sale of shares in Oil & Gas Development Co Ltd
(OGDC), the largest offering from a local company in
almost eight years.
** Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd is
bidding 451 million euros ($580 million) for Portugal's Espirito
Santo Saude (ESS), weighing into a takeover battle for
the hospital business of the indebted Espirito Santo family.
** Standard Chartered is in advanced talks to sell
its Hong Kong consumer finance business to finance firm Pepper
Australia Pty Ltd in a deal that could fetch between $500
million to $700 million, people familiar with the deal said.
** L Capital, Temasek Holdings and International
Finance Corp are in advanced talks to buy a 30 percent stake in
the retail arm of India's Aditya Birla Group for about $400-500
million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
** French financial holding company Eurazeo said
it raised 320 million euros from the sale of a remaining 7.13
percent of stake in electrical equipment supplier Rexel
, a return that is 2.3 times its initial investment.
** Spain's Banco Financiero y de Ahorros (BFA), the
state-owned holding company which controls Bankia,
said it had sold its entire 2.99 percent stake in insurer Mapfre
for 276.8 million euros.
** Standard & Poor's owner McGraw Hill Financial Inc
said it would sell McGraw Hill Construction to a
private equity firm for $320 million.
** Indophil Resources NL said Philippines-based
conglomerate Alsons Group had offered to fully acquire the
Australian company for 30 cents per share in an all-cash deal.
** Norway's Yara International is in talks with
Chicago-based CF Industries about a possible merger of
equals, the firms said, a deal that would create a fertilizer
giant with a market value over $27 billion.
** Blackstone Group LP has agreed to buy a stake in
China's Xinrong Best Medical Instrument Co, the U.S. private
equity firm said.
** Spanish bank Santander has emerged as the front
runner to buy a stake of up to 50 percent in Italian rival
Unicredit's asset management division Pioneer, sources
close to the matter told Reuters.
** Aberdeen Asset Management Plc's Asian arm has
received regulatory approval to buy 80 percent of Indonesia's PT
NISP Asset Management, paving the way for the asset management
firm to expand in Southeast Asia's largest economy.
** Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan has put its planned
acquisition of a stake in a commercial bank in Libya on hold
until political conditions in the north African country improve,
it said in a statement.
** Volkswagen truck makers MAN and
Scania are starting a cooperation in gearboxes for
heavy commercial vehicles, they said on Tuesday.
** The Italian government has written to investment banks
and advisory firms inviting bids to work on the sale of a stake
in state-controlled power group Enel in the next few
months, a source close to the situation said.
** Philips said it would break its 120-year-old
company in two, creating a standalone lighting business and
merging consumer and healthcare divisions into a 15-billion euro
business.
** Croatian tourism, tobacco and insurance group Adris
said it may seek a partner for its
cigarette-manufacturing arm as rising global competition was
hurting the business.
** Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding plans to
bid for some of the assets cement makers Lafarge and
Holcim must sell to steer their mega-merger past
competition watchdogs, a source with knowledge of the deal told
Reuters.
** Lloyds Banking Group could launch a second sale
of shares in TSB Banking Group in the next week after a
lock-up period expires at Tuesday's stock market close,
according to banking sources.
** Romanian restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea
will start buying back roughly 7.3 percent of its shares as soon
as the European Union state's financial regulator approves a
previous programme, its Franklin Templeton manager said.
** Japan's largest retailer, Aeon Co Ltd, will make
Daei Inc, in which it holds a 44.15 percent stake, into
a fully owned subsidiary as it steps up efforts to turn around
the struggling supermarket chain operator, a source with
knowledge of the matter said.
** Italian phone group Telecom Italia is
considering a stock market listing of its domestic mobile towers
in 2015 instead of selling them as initially planned, two
sources close to the matter said.
($1 = 0.7775 euro)
($1 = 0.6103 British Pounds)
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)