Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Yahoo, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Telekom, Universal Health
Services, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Telecom Italia, LBO France,
BlueCrest Capital Management)
Sept 26 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2010 GMT on Friday:
** Activist investor Starboard Value LP said it has
acquired a "significant" stake in Yahoo Inc and urged
the Internet company to explore a merger with AOL Inc.
** Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered
are among six banks picked to manage the sales of shares in two
state-run Indian companies, sources directly involved in the
deals said.
** Deutsche Telekom is preparing for the
possibility of keeping its investment in T-Mobile US
for at least another year as it fears the sole current suitor
for the U.S. firm will fail to come through with a sufficiently
attractive offer, three people familiar with the matter said.
** Universal Health Services Inc said it bought
British mental health facilities operator Cygnet Health Care Ltd
in a deal valued at about $335 million, to enter the UK market.
** Anheuser-Busch InBev officials sold shares in
the company worth more than 9 million euros over the past two
weeks, further undermining speculation the world's largest
brewer is planning to buy SABMiller.
** Renewed signs of foreign bid interest in Telecom Italia
emerged just as its board met to discuss the company's
options after hitting setbacks in its South American businesses.
** LBO France has acquired skin care company Payot from
Spanish perfume group Puig, a spokesman for the French private
equity firm said, confirming a report by daily newspaper Le
Figaro.
** Spain said it had authorized state-owned airport operator
AENA to increase its stake in Luton airport to 51 percent more
than one year after a joint venture comprised of AENA and fund
AXA agreed to buy the London-based airport.
** BlueCrest Capital Management will spin off its
computer-driven hedge funds into a separate company to focus on
its flagship products, just as the funds are recovering from a
rough 2013.
** Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) has never
talked to BNP Paribas about a tie-up and aims to
remain independent, the chairman of Italy's third-biggest lender
told French financial daily Les Echos.
** Intel Corp said it would pay as much as $1.5
billion for a 20 percent stake in two mobile chipmakers with
ties to the Chinese government, in the hope of catching up in a
smartphone chip industry dominated by rival Qualcomm Inc
.
** Telecom Italia should hang on to its
controlling stake in Telecom Argentina, a group of
small investors said, reflecting growing unease among
shareholders about a planned exit.
** Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris is "still interested" in
investing in Telecom Italia, the head of a
Sawiris-controlled Italian Internet company said. "We have
always been interested in Telecom. The interest is there and
this is known," Italiaonline Chairman Khaled Bishara told
reporters in Milan.
** Dallas pipeline operator Energy Transfer Partners LP
said it would transfer some convenience store assets
within the Sunoco Inc corporate family to Susser
Petroleum Partners LP in a deal valued at about $768
million.
** U.S. company Chiquita and Irish peer Fyffes
have agreed to boost Chiquita's ownership of their
proposed $526 million tie-up to 59.6 percent from 50.7 percent,
the companies said in a statement.
** German industrial robots maker Kuka plans to
buy Swiss logistics company Swisslog Holding for about
339 million Swiss francs ($358 million).
** Lloyds Banking Group Plc has sold a further 11.5
percent stake in TSB Banking Group Plc in a
161-million-pound ($262.5 million) share placing to investors
that required no discount to the market price following strong
demand.
** Japan Post Co said it had agreed to take a 40 percent
stake in Saison Asset Management Co, an asset management unit of
Credit Saison Co Ltd, a credit card company with about
35 million users.
** Isuzu Motors and U.S. group General Motors
have agreed to jointly develop a mid-size pick-up truck
for sale in major markets around the world, excluding North
America, the Japanese truckmaker said.
** Hedge fund ValueAct Capital Management LP said on
Thursday it would return to the board of directors of Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc, which is pursuing a
hostile takeover offer for Allergan Inc, and that it
planned to increase its stake in the company.
** Danish telecoms group TDC said it had agreed to
buy privately owned Swedish consultancy company Viridis IT.
** Indonesian telecoms operator PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk
is in talks with peer PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk
on a potential merger of their network operations.
** Czech electricity company CEZ wants the Slovak
government to share the risk of new nuclear construction if it
buys a majority stake in Enel SpA's Slovak utility
that is up for sale, the head of CEZ was quoted as saying in a
Czech newspaper.
** UniCredit unit Bank Austria has sold its new
Austria Campus headquarters project in Vienna to investors Ronny
Pecik and Rene Benko, it said on Friday, declining to give any
financial details.
($1 = 3.29 Polish zloty)
($1 = 0.79 euro)
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Anya George Tharakan in
Bangalore)