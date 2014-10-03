Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Zimmer, Medtronic, TIM Participações, Comcast, Chiquita,
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Fortress and Ilva)
Oct 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** European Union antitrust regulators opened an extensive
investigation into U.S. medical device maker Zimmer's
bid for Biomet, concerned that the $13.4 billion
deal may lead to more expensive orthopaedic products.
** U.S. medical equipment maker Medtronic Inc said
it would still buy Covidien Plc but will use $16 billion
in debt rather than cash held overseas, reacting to changes made
by U.S. tax authorities to cut the benefits of such "inversion
deals."
** Brazil's TIM Participações SA has hired Banco
Bradesco SA's investment banking unit to analyze a
potential bid for rival Grupo Oi SA, a source with
knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
** The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said it will
pause its informal "shot-clock" on the review of the proposed
$45 billion merger between Comcast Corp and Time
Warner Cable Inc.
** European Union competition authorities approved the $526
million tie-up of U.S. company Chiquita Brands and Irish
peer Fyffes to create the world's largest banana
producer.
** JPMorgan Chase & Co has teamed up with
unregulated lenders to underwrite a highly leveraged buyout
financing for the acquisition of business software maker Tibco
Software Inc, which could contravene regulatory
guidelines on risky lending, Thomson Reuters IFR reported,
citing sources.
** A consortium comprising U.S. asset manager Fortress
and Italian property group Prelios is
currently in pole position to buy the bad-loan manager UniCredit
has put up for sale, three sources close to the matter
said.
** Italy's troubled Ilva steel plant could attract bids from
two foreign groups within days, industry sources said, holding
out a lifeline to the lossmaking plant whose future is in doubt
following an environmental scandal in 2012.
** JPMorgan Chase & Co has completed the sale of its
physical commodities unit to Mercuria, the fast-growing Swiss
trading house said on Friday as it expands into metals and North
American markets to enter the top league of commodities traders.
** Linn Energy LLC said it had struck deals to sell
oil and gas assets in Texas and western Oklahoma for $2.3
billion to repay debt taken to buy assets from Devon Energy Corp
.
** Heathrow Airport Holdings (HAH) is set to sell three
FBritish airports for 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) to a group
including Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial,
Singapore sovereign fund GIC and Australian bank Macquarie
, Sky News reported.
** Banks have lined up a loan of over 1 billion pounds for
Britain's second largest roadside recovery group, RAC, which
will refinance existing debt and enable shareholders to take a
dividend, banking sources said.
** Aluminum products maker Constellium NV said it
would buy U.S. peer Wise Metals for $1.4 billion, including
debt, in a deal aimed at tapping the fast-growing demand from
car makers for aluminum sheet.
** Iamgold Corp said it would sell its
Niobec rare earths mine in Quebec to a group of companies led by
investment company Magris Resources Inc for $500 million in
cash, to focus on its core gold mining business.
** Billionaire investor Gary Klesch, about to complete the
purchase of a second European refinery, is already looking to
his next deal in a sector that others are scrambling to exit.
** Daimler and Renault-Nissan
are extending a manufacturing alliance, the two carmakers said.
** Austrian real estate company CA Immobilien said
it did not expect a change in strategy with the arrival of new
shareholder O1 and that the investor had said it did not intend
to raise its stake beyond the planned 26 percent.
** Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano has a mandate
from the board of directors to negotiate the acquisition of
infrastructure fund F2i's stake in Italian fiber optic network
provider Metroweb, a source close to the matter said.
Two shareholders in Metroweb said they were unaware of any
plans to sell a stake in the company owned by F2i to Telecom
Italia.
** Turkey's Anadolu Group has offered to buy a 40.25 percent
stake in supermarket chain Migros, marking a new
growth area for the conglomerate.
** Lukoil has sold its 20 percent stake in a
consortium developing a large oil project in Venezuela to its
Russian peer Rosneft, Kommersant daily reported,
citing sources close to the talks.
** Goldman Sachs Group Inc is considering raising a
new infrastructure fund, according to three people familiar with
the matter, even as U.S. regulations threaten to reduce its
profits from such endeavors.
** Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Swiss-listed Cosmo
Pharmaceuticals SpA said they had terminated their
merger agreement, citing a "changed political environment".
** EU antitrust regulators approved U.S. drugmaker Eli
Lilly's $5.4 billion takeover of Swiss peer Novartis's
animal health business.
The regulators also approved on Friday a $19 billion offer
by Facebook, the world's most popular social network, for
mobile messaging startup WhatsApp.
The EU regulators also closed an investigation into Deutsche
Telekom, Orange SA and Telefonica,
saying they had found no evidence that the telecoms providers
shut out rivals in the internet content market.
** Turkish conglomerate Anadolu Group has offered to buy a
40.25 percent stake in supermarket chain Migros from
BC Partners, the Financial Times reported on
Thursday, citing a notification on the Borsa Istanbul stock
exchange.
** Private equity firm Silver Lake Partners LP is looking to
sell IPC Systems Inc, a provider of communication systems for
Wall Street traders, to exit one of its longest-held
investments, according to people familiar with the matter.
Silver Lake acquired IPC from Goldman Sachs Group Inc's
private equity arm in 2006 for $800 million.
** Steelmaking group Ternium SA agreed on Thursday to
pay 616.7 million reais ($247 million) to pension fund Previ for
a stake in Usiminas, as a battle for control of the beleaguered
Brazilian mill heats up.
** French low-cost telecom operator Iliad SA is
gearing up to bid for a "significantly larger" stake in T-Mobile
US Inc than it previously sought in July, a Bloomberg
report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
** Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC is exploring a sale that could
fetch more than $1 billion for the privately held specialty
drugmaker, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Occidental Petroleum Corp said on Thursday that
its board of directors had approved the spin-off of its
California oil and natural gas business to shareholders.
Occidental said about 80 percent of the outstanding shares of
California Resources Corp would be distributed to its
shareholders on Nov. 30.
(1 US dollar = 0.6245 British pound)
