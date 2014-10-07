Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds National Australia Bank, Hewlett-Packard, UPS; updates
Mahindra & Mahindra)
Oct 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
** Rio Tinto rejected a merger approach from
smaller rival Glencore Plc to create a $160 billion
mining and trading giant in August just as the price of its most
profitable product, iron ore, slid toward a five-year low.
** National Australia Bank's wealth management division has
acquired a stake of nearly 75 percent in London-based fund
Orchard Street Investment Management in a deal worth 4 billion
pounds ($6.42 billion), the Australian Financial Review
reported.
** Private equity buyout firm TPG has approached troubled
British grocer Tesco Plc to buy its data gathering and
analysis subsidiary Dunnhumby, which is worth well over 2
billion sterling, the Sky News reported on Monday.
** Occidental Petroleum Corp, the fourth-largest
U.S. oil and gas producer by market capitalization, is looking
to sell its North Dakota oil assets for as much as $3 billion as
the company seeks to focus on profitable regions, Bloomberg
reported on Monday.
** Hewlett-Packard Co has sold its 40 percent stake
in United Arab Emirates-based Injazat Data Systems for an
undisclosed amount to its investment partner, Abu Dhabi
state-owned fund Mubadala.
** Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, India's largest
utility vehicle maker, is in exclusive talks to buy a 51 percent
stake in the world's oldest maker of motorised two-wheelers from
France's PSA Peugeot Citroen. Mahindra will subscribe
to a 15 million euros ($18.9 million) capital increase to
finance the projects.
** United Parcel Service Inc the world's biggest
courier company, said it bought i-parcel LLC to strengthen its
business in the fast-expanding global e-commerce market. Terms
of the deal were not disclosed.
** Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) and Chubu
Electric Power Co have entered final talks on a
comprehensive joint venture in fossil fuel procurement and
electricity generation, the companies said.
** Norwegian fertilizer firm Yara International
said on Tuesday it had fired chief executive Joergen Ole
Haslestad and that its merger talks with rival CF Industries
would continue under the leadership of its finance chief.
** Indian paper manufacturer Ballarpur Industries Ltd
said International Finance Corp (IFC) agreed to buy
new shares worth $100 million in its unit Bilt Paper BV.
($1 = 0.79 euro)
($1 = 0.62 British pound)
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)