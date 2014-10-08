Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and its partner William Ackman plan to boost their offer by about $15 per share, valuing Allergan Inc at more than $190 per share, according to a person familiar with the matter.

** Global miner Anglo American Plc is planning to initiate the sale of its three smallest copper mines in Chile and a smelter worth $1 billion by end of the year, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

** India plans to raise around 50 billion rupees ($813.4 million) this fiscal year by selling stakes in companies including ITC, Larsen & Toubro and Axis Bank , a senior official with knowledge of policymakers' discussions said.

** VTB Capital, the investment arm of sanctioned Russian lender VTB Bank, has made a cash payment to secure a deal to buy most of Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli by November, two sources familiar with the situation said. VTB Capital will buy a 70 percent stake in the Florentine company which is valued at 400 million euros ($506 million), one of the sources said, adding that the cash payment was for up to 20 million euros.

** Airbus Group on Tuesday sketched out the opening steps of a plan to unwind its 46 percent holding in Dassault Aviation, saying it was weighing the possibility of selling a 10 percent stake by placing it with financial institutions.

** Swedish polymers group Hexpol will buy Vigar Rubber Compounding for 19 million euros ($24.0 million), strengthening its position in Germany and giving it an entry to the Spanish market, Hexpol said.

** The Philippine Stock Exchange said it will increase its stake in Philippine Dealing System Holdings Corp, the company operating the local fixed income trading platform, in a deal worth $14 million, marking a move towards the unification of the country's equities and bond markets.

** Emerging market-focused private equity firm Abraaj Group has bought a majority stake in Liberty Star Consumer Holdings (Libstar), a South African food and personal care product manufacturer, it said.

** Security software maker Symantec Corp is in advanced talks to split its business into two entities - one that sells security programs and another that does data storage, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

($1 = 61.47 Indian rupee) ($1 = 0.79 euro) (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)