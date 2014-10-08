Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and
its partner William Ackman plan to boost their offer by about
$15 per share, valuing Allergan Inc at more than $190
per share, according to a person familiar with the matter.
** Global miner Anglo American Plc is planning to
initiate the sale of its three smallest copper mines in Chile
and a smelter worth $1 billion by end of the year, Bloomberg
reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
** India plans to raise around 50 billion rupees ($813.4
million) this fiscal year by selling stakes in companies
including ITC, Larsen & Toubro and Axis Bank
, a senior official with knowledge of policymakers'
discussions said.
** VTB Capital, the investment arm of sanctioned Russian
lender VTB Bank, has made a cash payment to secure a
deal to buy most of Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli by
November, two sources familiar with the situation said. VTB
Capital will buy a 70 percent stake in the Florentine company
which is valued at 400 million euros ($506 million), one of the
sources said, adding that the cash payment was for up to 20
million euros.
** Airbus Group on Tuesday sketched out the opening
steps of a plan to unwind its 46 percent holding in Dassault
Aviation, saying it was weighing the possibility of
selling a 10 percent stake by placing it with financial
institutions.
** Swedish polymers group Hexpol will buy Vigar
Rubber Compounding for 19 million euros ($24.0 million),
strengthening its position in Germany and giving it an entry to
the Spanish market, Hexpol said.
** The Philippine Stock Exchange said it will
increase its stake in Philippine Dealing System Holdings Corp,
the company operating the local fixed income trading platform,
in a deal worth $14 million, marking a move towards the
unification of the country's equities and bond markets.
** Emerging market-focused private equity firm Abraaj Group
has bought a majority stake in Liberty Star Consumer Holdings
(Libstar), a South African food and personal care product
manufacturer, it said.
** Security software maker Symantec Corp is in
advanced talks to split its business into two entities - one
that sells security programs and another that does data storage,
Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
($1 = 61.47 Indian rupee)
($1 = 0.79 euro)
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)