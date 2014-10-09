Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Baidu, Lloyds, Serco, Deutsche Boerse, Cytotools, AquaChile,
Riverbed, Big Bus Tours)
Oct 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc agreed to be bought
by Endo International Plc for $1.67 billion and
terminated its deal to buy Canadian eye-drug maker QLT Inc
.
** Kindred Healthcare Inc said it would buy Gentiva
Health Services Inc in a cash and stock deal valued at
$1.8 billion, including the assumption of net debt.
** Sime Darby Bhd, the world's top oil palm
planter by land size, has offered to buy New Britain Palm Oil
Ltd for about $1.74 billion as the Malaysian firm looks
to add high yielding plantations that can immediately boost its
earnings.
** Lafarge and Holcim are about to
request approval from the European Commission for their planned
merger, Lafarge Chief Executive Bruno Lafont said.
** One of the world's largest operators of open-top
sightseeing tours, Big Bus Tours, has hired JPMorgan to find a
buyer in a deal that could value the travel firm at close to 500
million pounds ($810 million), sources familiar with the
situation said.
** Riverbed Technology Inc said it would review
strategic options and launched a cost-cutting program, three
days after activist investor Elliott Management reaffirmed its
offer to buy the network equipment maker.
** Chile's largest salmon producer, AquaChile,
said on Thursday it had agreed to purchase a controlling stake
in rival Invermar, a step toward further consolidation
in the world's No. 2 salmon exporting market.
** German biotech Cytotools is seeking a buyer or
partner for its main product, diabetic foot ulcer treatment
DermaPro, which has peak annual sales potential of 200 million
euros ($254 million), business daily Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung said.
** German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse is
set to unveil a wide-ranging cooperation with the Shanghai Stock
Exchange (SSE), three sources familiar with the plans said.
** Struggling British outsourcer Serco Group Plc is
looking to sell off its environmental services and leisure
businesses as part of an overhaul designed to restore its
fortunes, a source close to the situation told Reuters.
** Britain is unlikely to sell any more of its remaining 25
percent stake in Lloyds Banking Group until the
bailed-out lender is cleared to pay dividends again, banking and
political sources told Reuters.
** China's Baidu Inc, the world's No. 2 Internet
search engine, bought control of Brazilian rival Peixe Urbano
for an undisclosed sum, the latest step in a push to expand in
Latin America's largest economy that began more than two years
ago.
** BASF's Wintershall said a major deal with
Gazprom was on track, after comments by the boss of
the Russian company led to speculation it may be altered. The
deal for Gazprom to take over Wintershall's German gas trading
and storage was on course for completion this autumn, a
Wintershall spokesman said.
** Botox maker Allergan Inc raised its third-quarter
profit estimate and said the updated forecast showed that
Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc's takeover offer
undervalued the company.
** Singapore's sovereign fund GIC said it had sold its 100
pct interest in a London property called Bank of America Merrill
Lynch Financial Centre for 582.5 million pounds ($944.5 million)
to Norway's sovereign fund, Norges Bank Investment Management.
** The sale of a 49 percent stake in Spain's Aena, the
world's biggest airports operator, has got off to a shaky start,
attracting just three potential core investors, local media
reported on Thursday, compared with expectations last month of
up to seven.
** Impax Laboratories Inc said it gained access to
an emergency anti-allergen injection, epinephrine, by acquiring
two privately held Pennsylvania drugmakers for $700 million.
** Japanese private equity firm Advantage Partners is
looking to sell its controlling stake in Pacific island Guam's
telecom and pay-television company Teleguam Holdings LLC (GTA),
people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Advantage has hired Citigroup to find buyers for the
stake, which could fetch over $300 million, the people added.
** Slovenia has received several binding bids for 100
percent of the country's second-largest bank, state-owned Nova
KBM (NKBM), the state investment fund coordinating the
privatisation said.
** Navis Capital Partners, a Malaysian private equity firm,
said it bought a controlling stake in an Australian learning
products provider in a deal valuing that company up to A$250
million ($222 million), adding to its portfolio of Australian
education firms.
** Redexis, the holding for the gas distribution business in
Spain of Goldman Sachs Infrastructure Partners, has given
a mandate to buy assets of competitor Naturgas, the local unit
of Portugal's EDP, two sources aware of the process
said.
** Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn urged Apple
Inc's board to start a tender offer to repurchase
shares using a part of its $133 billion cash pile.
** South Africa generic drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare
has teamed up with shareholder GlaxoSmithKline PLC to
extend its foothold in Japan, a lucrative market for low-cost
medicines, it said.
** Italian designer label Tod's expects sales to
tick higher in 2015 after a year dampened by weaker Chinese
demand, and said on Thursday it would begin fresh talks to buy
the profitable Roger Vivier shoe brand next summer.
** United Arab Emirates-based supermarket chain Lulu Group
has bought a 10 percent stake in U.K.-based trading firm The
East India Company and a 40 percent stake in its fine foods
subsidiary for around $82 million in total.
** Temasek Holdings has agreed to invest 5 billion rupees
($82 million) to buy a stake in Devyani International, operator
of KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee chains in India, three
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
** Malaysia's CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, RHB Capital
Bhd and Malaysia Building Society Bhd (MBSB)
have agreed to create the country's biggest banking group, with
deal terms set to be worked out over the next year, sources with
direct knowledge of the matter said.
** Cisco Systems Inc will establish an $80 million
joint venture with Chinese hardware manufacturer TCL Corp
to invest in commercial cloud computing services,
TCL said in a stock exchange filing.
** The Croatian government said it would again try to find
an industry partner for struggling national flag carrier Croatia
Airlines (CA).
** Italian oil service group Saipem said it had
set up a venture with energy consultant Xodus Group and Japanese
engineering company Chiyoda to develop business in the
subsea sector.
** Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd said it has abandoned
plans to sell its Belgian operations after talks with a
potential buyer failed to materialise in a deal. It did not name
the potential buyer.
** Finnish pulp and paper maker Stora Enso said a
deal to sell its loss-making paper mill in Uetersen, Germany to
Austria's Brigl & Bergmeister had been cancelled due to
opposition from Germany's competition watchdog.
(Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Anet Josline Pinto in
Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)