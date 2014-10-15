Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds GE, RWE, Chiquita Brands International)
Oct 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** General Electric Co is considering selling its
Polish business Bank BPH, BPH said in a statement.
General Electric, which owns nearly 90 percent of the bank's
shares through three subsidiaries, informed BPH that it was
"analyzing strategic possibilities" of selling the bank's
shares, BPH said.
** RWE AG said it was still working on closing the
sale of its oil and gas unit RWE Dea AG to a Russian
investor, in response to a report that the deal had been blocked
in Britain.
** Juice maker Grupo Cutrale and investment firm Safra Group
raised an offer to acquire U.S.-based Chiquita Brands
International Inc in another attempt to scuttle the
U.S.-based company's plans to combine with Irish rival Fyffes
Plc
** U.S. pharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc said it
was reconsidering its $55 billion takeover of Shire Plc
in the wake of U.S. government moves to curb deals designed to
cut taxes, wiping as much as $13 billion off the London-listed
firm's stock price.
** European private equity firm CVC is in exclusive
talks to acquire Finnish insulation material maker Paroc, two
sources familiar with the matter said.
** ConvaTec's owners have appointed Morgan Stanley
and Goldman Sachs Group Inc to explore a sale of the
medical device maker which could be worth up to $10 billion,
sources familiar with the matter said.
** South Africa's government is considering selling its $2.5
billion stake in the local unit of Vodafone Plc to raise
funds for state power utility Eskom, Bloomberg News
reported.
** Qualcomm Inc has agreed to buy chip maker CSR
Plc for $2.5 billion, pushing out its rival Microchip
Technology Inc to win the British Bluetooth specialist,
which is growing in areas such as automotive and wearable
devices.
** India's Tata Steel Ltd is in talks to sell
European operations including mills in northern England and
Scotland to Geneva-based Klesch Group, as it battles weak
prices, squeezed margins and an uncertain outlook.
** Indian online retailer Snapdeal is close to raising $600
million to $650 million from existing investors, led by Japan's
SoftBank Corp, to expand operations, three people
involved in the fundraising said.
** Carlos Slim-controlled conglomerate Grupo Carso SAB de CV
will spin off around $571 million of assets to
form three separate drilling companies, according to advisories
posted in a government gazette on Tuesday.
** Scottish engineering firm Weir Group Plc said it
would acquire Trio Engineered Products, a Chinese-American
mining services firm, for an enterprise value of $220 million to
expand its mining services business.
** First Gulf Bank PJSC, United Arab Emirates'
second largest lender by market capitalization, said it was
selling its 45 percent stake in brokerage First Gulf Financial
Services to an Abu Dhabi investment company. The bank did not
disclose the value, but a source familiar with the matter told
Reuters that the value of the deal was as much as 40 million
dirhams ($11 million).
** Dubai's Fajr Capital said that it led a group including
Blackstone Group LP and Bahrain sovereign fund Mumtalakat
in acquiring a "significant minority stake" in United Arab
Emirates-based GEMS Education.
** Hewlett-Packard Co has ended merger talks with
EMC Corp and may announce this development as soon as
Wednesday, deciding to walk away after months of fruitless
negotiations, people briefed on the matter told Reuters.
** Vietnam Airlines Co Ltd is looking to sell a combined 20
percent stake to up to three foreign strategic partners by
February 2015, a report by a consultant said.
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Anet Josline Pinto in
Bangalore)