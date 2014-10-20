Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

BRIEF-CubeSmart Cubesmart reports 5.4 pct rise in Q1 same store sales
Oct 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:
** An investor group that includes Jynwel Capital and funds affiliated with the Abu Dhabi government is launching a bid to buy Reebok from Adidas AG for about $2.2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
** British pub chain Spirit Pub Company Plc said its board was in talks with ale maker Greene King Plc over a revised 109.5 pence-per-share takeover offer, valuing Spirit Pub at 723.3 million pounds ($1.16 billion).
** An investor group led by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets has agreed to buy Louisiana electricity supplier Cleco Corp in a deal valued at about $4.7 billion, including about $1.3 billion of assumed debt.
** SHV, a family-owned Dutch investment firm, has reached a conditional agreement to buy animal feed and nutrition company Nutreco for 2.7 billion euros ($3.4 billion), expanding into food-related businesses.
** British pay-TV group BSkyB said it would own at least 69 percent of Sky Deutschland once the takeover period closes, after more minority investors than expected signed up for the offer.
** Brazil's Vale SA said on Friday that a revised nickel-mining contract with Indonesia would raise maximum royalties, cut land holdings and require its Indonesian unit to sell another 20 percent of its shares to local investors.
** Brazilian juice maker Grupo Cutrale and investment firm Safra Group are not considering raising their $14-per-share definitive offer for Chiquita Brands International Inc, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Friday.
** Williams Companies Inc is said to be one of the bidders for QEP Resources Inc's natural gas pipeline unit, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
** Australian management firm Transfield Services Ltd said it had received an indicative takeover proposal from Spain's Ferrovial, valuing the company at around A$1 billion ($876 million).
** Qatar Holding LLC has agreed to pay $616 million for about one fifth of Lifestyle International Holdings, a department operator in Hong Kong and mainland China - the latest addition of a high-end retail brand to the sovereign wealth fund's portfolio.
($1 = 0.6213 British pound) ($1 = 0.7837 euro) ($1 = 1.1418 Australian dollar) (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)
