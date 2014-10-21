Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc said on Monday that it had reached agreement with Shire Plc to officially call off its proposed $55 billion purchase of the Irish company, and would pay Shire a $1.64 billion breakup fee for walking away from the deal.

** Japan's Mitsubishi Corp acquired 91 percent of Norwegian salmon farmer Cermaq in a $1.4 billion bid for the firm, which holds extensive fishing assets in Norway and Chile, it said on Tuesday.

** BAE Systems Plc, Europe's largest defense firm, said it would buy U.S.-based company SilverSky in a $232.5 million deal to boost its exposure to the commercial cyber security market.

** French hotel group Accor has offered Poland's largest hotel group Orbis 46 hotels in central Europe for 142 million euros ($182 million), Orbis said on Tuesday.

** Oman Oil Co is in talks with Occidental Petroleum Corp to buy its assets in the Gulf Arab sultanate but is still waiting to know the specifics of the potential sale from the U.S. company, the Omani firm's chief executive said on Tuesday.

** Amaya Gaming Group Inc, which has pivoted to focus on the fast-growing online gambling market, said on Monday it was exploring a sale of its Cadillac Jack subsidiary that makes slot machines and electronic bingo games for casinos.

** German car and truck maker Daimler is in advanced talks to take a 25 percent stake in Italian motorcycle manufacturer MV Agusta, German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Tuesday, citing financial sources in Milan.

** Poland's Alior Bank said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy a 98 percent stake in smaller rival Meritum Bank from two private equity funds and the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for 353 million zlotys($107 million).

** Financial investor EPSI AS, managed by private equity firm HitecVision, bought 23.9 percent of Norwegian oil and gas firm Rocksource in a purchase order on the Oslo bourse.

** Cabcharge Australia Ltd, the country's only listed taxi payment company, said it had rebuffed an approach from FleetCor Technologies Inc to buy its core payments business.

** Actelion has received no takeover bids from interested parties, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday.

** Germany's European Energy Exchange (EEX), continental Europe's biggest power bourse, will take a majority stake in French rival Powernext from Jan. 1, both firms said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.78 euro) ($1 = 3.30 Polish zloty) (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)