Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
** U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc said on Monday that it
had reached agreement with Shire Plc to officially call
off its proposed $55 billion purchase of the Irish company, and
would pay Shire a $1.64 billion breakup fee for walking away
from the deal.
** Japan's Mitsubishi Corp acquired 91 percent of
Norwegian salmon farmer Cermaq in a $1.4 billion bid
for the firm, which holds extensive fishing assets in Norway and
Chile, it said on Tuesday.
** BAE Systems Plc, Europe's largest defense firm,
said it would buy U.S.-based company SilverSky in a $232.5
million deal to boost its exposure to the commercial cyber
security market.
** French hotel group Accor has offered Poland's
largest hotel group Orbis 46 hotels in central Europe
for 142 million euros ($182 million), Orbis said on Tuesday.
** Oman Oil Co is in talks with Occidental Petroleum Corp
to buy its assets in the Gulf Arab sultanate but is
still waiting to know the specifics of the potential sale from
the U.S. company, the Omani firm's chief executive said on
Tuesday.
** Amaya Gaming Group Inc, which has pivoted to
focus on the fast-growing online gambling market, said on Monday
it was exploring a sale of its Cadillac Jack subsidiary that
makes slot machines and electronic bingo games for casinos.
** German car and truck maker Daimler is in
advanced talks to take a 25 percent stake in Italian motorcycle
manufacturer MV Agusta, German daily Sueddeutsche
Zeitung reported on Tuesday, citing financial sources in Milan.
** Poland's Alior Bank said on Tuesday it had
agreed to buy a 98 percent stake in smaller rival Meritum Bank
from two private equity funds and the European Bank of
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for 353 million
zlotys($107 million).
** Financial investor EPSI AS, managed by private equity
firm HitecVision, bought 23.9 percent of Norwegian oil and gas
firm Rocksource in a purchase order on the Oslo bourse.
** Cabcharge Australia Ltd, the country's only
listed taxi payment company, said it had rebuffed an approach
from FleetCor Technologies Inc to buy its core payments
business.
** Actelion has received no takeover bids from
interested parties, the company's chief executive said on
Tuesday.
** Germany's European Energy Exchange (EEX), continental
Europe's biggest power bourse, will take a majority stake in
French rival Powernext from Jan. 1, both firms said in a joint
statement on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.78 euro)
($1 = 3.30 Polish zloty)
