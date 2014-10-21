Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Chiquita, Royal Dutch Shell, Siemens, Amgen, Honeywell
and Abraaj Group)
Oct 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Shareholders of Chiquita Brands International Inc.
should consider alternatives to a proposed merger with
Irish produce firm Fyffes Plc, proxy advisory firm Glass
Lewis said.
** Royal Dutch Shell has signed sales agreements
for all the Nigerian oil assets it put up for sale following a
2013 review of its business in the West African country, a
spokesman said. The value of the deals was not disclosed.
** German engineering group Siemens is in
advanced talks to sell its hearing-aids business for more than 2
billion euros ($2.5 billion), with private equity firm EQT the
frontrunner, two people familiar with the matter said.
** Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb told investors that he
urged biotechnology company Amgen Inc to split apart, a
move that could boost its share price by more than 80 percent.
** U.S. firm Honeywell International Inc's joint
venture with chemicals company DuPont to produce a new
refrigerant for car air conditioning systems to meet new
environmental rules may be anti-competitive, the European
Commission said, following a near-three year probe.
** Abraaj Group, the Middle East's largest private equity
firm, hopes to conclude a deal soon to buy a majority stake in
Saudi fast-food chain Kudu alongside TPG Capital, a senior
Abraaj executive told Reuters. Kudu is estimated to be worth
around $400 million, according to a banking source with
knowledge of the matter.
** U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc said on Monday that it
had reached agreement with Shire Plc to officially call
off its proposed $55 billion purchase of the Irish company, and
would pay Shire a $1.64 billion breakup fee for walking away
from the deal.
** Japan's Mitsubishi Corp acquired 91 percent of
Norwegian salmon farmer Cermaq in a $1.4 billion bid
for the firm, which holds extensive fishing assets in Norway and
Chile, it said.
** BAE Systems Plc, Europe's largest defense firm,
said it would buy U.S.-based company SilverSky in a $232.5
million deal to boost its exposure to the commercial cyber
security market.
** Britain is closer to selling part of its stake in Royal
Bank of Scotland after seeing growing appetite for the
bank's shares from financial institutions and it could offer
some of the stock to private retail investors.
** Sony Pictures Television agreed to buy 50 percent stakes
in two Israeli telenovela cable TV channels from Dori Media
Group, the companies said.
** European private equity firm CVC Capital Partners
is looking for deals in the Middle East and North
Africa (MENA) with a price tag around $700 million, its
co-chairman said.
** Swiss Re said it was selling its U.S. life insurance arm,
Aurora National Life Assurance Company, to Reinsurance Group of
America, Incorporated (RGA) for an undisclosed price.
** French hotel group Accor has offered Poland's
largest hotel group Orbis 46 hotels in central Europe
for 142 million euros ($182 million), Orbis said.
** Oman Oil Co is in talks with Occidental Petroleum Corp
to buy its assets in the Gulf Arab sultanate but is
still waiting to know the specifics of the potential sale from
the U.S. company, the Omani firm's chief executive said.
** Amaya Gaming Group Inc, which has pivoted to
focus on the fast-growing online gambling market, said on Monday
it was exploring a sale of its Cadillac Jack subsidiary that
makes slot machines and electronic bingo games for casinos.
** German car and truck maker Daimler is in
advanced talks to take a 25 percent stake in Italian motorcycle
manufacturer MV Agusta, German daily Sueddeutsche
Zeitung reported, citing financial sources in Milan.
** Poland's Alior Bank said it had agreed to buy a
98 percent stake in smaller rival Meritum Bank from two private
equity funds and the European Bank of Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD) for 353 million zlotys($107 million).
** Financial investor EPSI AS, managed by private equity
firm HitecVision, bought 23.9 percent of Norwegian oil and gas
firm Rocksource in a purchase order on the Oslo bourse.
** Cabcharge Australia Ltd, the country's only
listed taxi payment company, said it had rebuffed an approach
from FleetCor Technologies Inc to buy its core payments
business.
** Actelion has received no takeover bids from
interested parties, the company's chief executive said.
** Germany's European Energy Exchange (EEX), continental
Europe's biggest power bourse, will take a majority stake in
French rival Powernext from Jan. 1, both firms said in a joint
statement.
($1 = 0.7859 euro)
($1 = 3.30 Polish zloty)
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Anannya Pramanick in
Bangalore)