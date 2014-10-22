Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Daimler AG said on Tuesday it would book a
$780 million windfall from selling its 4 percent stake in rival
electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc.
** Interdealer broker BGC Partners Inc went ahead
with its hostile $675 million bid for rival GFI Group Inc
after talks between the two companies reached a
deadlock.
** Kinross Gold Corp has agreed to sell its halted
Fruta del Norte gold project in Ecuador to a company belonging
to the Swedish-Canadian Lundin family for $240 million, Kinross
and the company, Fortress Minerals Corp, said on
Tuesday.
** German airline Lufthansa said on Wednesday it
was close to selling its IT infrastructure division and
completing an outsourcing deal with IBM, which will
result in a 240 million euro ($305.57 million) pre-tax charge in
2014.
** Slovenia's state-owned Telekom Slovenia, which
was put up for sale earlier this year, is expected to be sold in
early 2015, a senior official at the finance ministry told
reporters on Wednesday.
** Japanese retailer Aeon Co Ltd said it would
discuss the possible acquisitions of Welcia Holdings Co Ltd
and CFS Corp at a board meeting later on
Wednesday.
** Data storage products maker EMC Corp is buying
much of Cisco System Inc's stake in their joint venture
VCE, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
** Zuercher Kantonalbank said on Wednesday it was in talks
with Swiss investment fund provider Swisscanto Holding
about a possible takeover.
($1 = 0.79 euro)
(Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)