Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Nov 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it
would buy Procter & Gamble Co's Duracell battery business
in exchange for its entire $4.7 billion stake in the world's No.
1 household products maker.
** The risk the Ukraine crisis poses for European companies
was highlighted when German utility RWE AG said on
Thursday that a 5.1 billion euro ($6.35 billion) sale of its oil
and gas arm DEA to Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman may be
delayed.
** Brazil's Itau Unibanco Holding SA will walk
away from its deal to merge with Chile's CorpBanca if
it is forced to carry out a tender offer, but does not see that
as a likely outcome, a senior Itau executive told a local paper.
The $3.7 billion deal, Latin America's largest banking merger
since 2008, was agreed in January, but U.S. activist investor
Cartica has tried to block it.
** Apollo Global Management is planning to bid for
all GlaxoSmithKline's mature drugs, joining an auction
expected to value the business at more than $3 billion,
according to four people familiar with the process.
** DP World, one of the world's largest port
operators, agreed to buy Dubai industrial and logistics
infrastructure firm Economic Zones World (EZW) for $2.6 billion,
in the latest shuffle of assets among the emirate's state-linked
companies.
** Wells Fargo & Co said it would sell
government-guaranteed student loans worth $8.5 billion to
Navient Corp, one of the largest U.S. loan servicing
and asset recovery companies.
** Hedge fund Marcato Capital Management has bought a 1.6
percent stake in the Bank of New York Mellon, becoming
the second prominent activist investor in recent months to
disclose a position in the world's largest custody bank,
according to a regulatory filing.
** Rosneft, Russia's top oil producer, is
considering selling its Saratov refinery, Kommersant daily
newspaper reported. It is one of a total of 13 refineries owned
by the company in Russia.
** Genel Energy signed an agreement with the
Kurdistan Regional Government to develop two huge gas fields
that could supply Turkey with gas from the winter of 2017/18.
The Miran and Bina Bawi gas fields are valued by analysts at
around $2.6 billion and are expected to help the government meet
a gas export deal it signed with Turkey last year.
** Canada's PrairieSky Royalty Ltd, which was spun
off from EnCana Corp earlier this year, said it would
buy peer Range Royalty Ltd Partnership in a deal worth C$699
million ($617.6 million) to gain exposure to the Viking light
oil field in Saskatchewan.
** Germany's Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) agreed
to take over Cogent Healthcare, a U.S. provider of specialist
physicians to hospitals, as part of its drive to offer
additional services linked to its core business of kidney
dialysis. FMC did not disclose financial terms of the deal.
** Belgian private bank Puilaetco Dewaay said it had agreed
to buy UBS Belgium, the Belgian operations of Swiss bank UBS
, for an undisclosed sum.
** Swiss investment bank UBS AG has cut its stake
in Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena to 1.875
percent from 3.4 percent in two steps, a filing by market
watchdog Consob said.
** Ellerine, a unit of failed African Bank, is in
talks with South African grocer Shoprite to take up
some of its leases, the administrator of the furniture seller
said. Ellerine owes creditors around 1.3 billion rand ($117
million) and was forced into business rescue - similar to
Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States - in August after its
parent company cut off funding.
** Japanese financial services provider Orix Corp
will buy software maker Yayoi Co from private equity firm MBK
Partners for more than 80 billion yen ($691 million), a source
with direct knowledge of the transaction said.
** Brazilian telecommunications firm Oi SA is
seeking a better offer from two bidders for its Portuguese
business, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo said.
** Freightliner Group has been put on sale by its Bahraini
owners Arcapita, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter. The UK rail-freight company, which
Arcapita bought in 2008, may fetch as much as 400 million pounds
($630.88 million), the WSJ said. (on.wsj.com/1sFMgpS)
** Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP is one of the
firms interested in buying a set of businesses being put up for
sale by Serco Group Plc, a British outsourcing firm, Sky
News reported. Sky said it is still unclear whether Carlyle is
interested in buying all of the assets. (bit.ly/1tHK0xK)
** Chinese conglomerate Fosun has until Dec. 1 to
come up with a fresh counterbid for Club Mediterranee
after regulators extended the deadline in the long-running
battle for the French holiday group.
** Portugal plans to sell its controlling stake in flag
carrier TAP to one or more large investors in a relaunch of the
privatisation of the indebted airline, the government said on
Thursday.
