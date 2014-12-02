CORRECTED-Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Corrects to "General Electric Capital Corp" from "General
Electric Co" in second-last item. Also corrects ticker symbol to
from )
Dec 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** Two large British public sector pension funds on Tuesday
said they planned to combine their more than 10 billion pounds
($16 billion) in assets to save costs and boost performance. The
Lancashire County Pension Fund and London Pensions Fund
Authority said they would both retain their separate identity
and local accountability, but that the tie-up would ultimately
cover all areas of activity, including pension
administration.
** Arizona Chemical Holdings Corp, the largest producer of
pine chemicals used in fragrances, plastics and household
cleaners, is exploring a sale that could value it at over $1.5
billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** British insurers Aviva and Friends Life
said on Tuesday their boards have agreed to the terms of their
recommended all-share merger, creating a market leader with 16
million life insurance customers.
** Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, a unit of Japan's Otsuka
Holdings Co Ltd, said it would buy U.S.-based Avanir
Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $3.5 billion to expand
its neurologic drug portfolio.
** Deutsche Bank and retail property group ECE
are to buy the landmark PalaisQuartier shopping center and hotel
complex in the center of Frankfurt for around 800 million euros
($995 million), they said on Tuesday, one of Germany's biggest
property deals this year.
** Roche said on Tuesday it would acquire San Jose,
California-based Ariosa Diagnostics Inc, a molecular
diagnostics firm that makes a prenatal test to assess the risk
of Down's syndrome and other genetic abnormalities. Financial
details were not disclosed.
** Deutsche Bank is in talks to sell its stake in
London hedge fund Arrowgrass Capital Partners to private equity
firm Foundation Capital Partners, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Tuesday.
** South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said
on Tuesday that it would sell its fiber optics business to U.S.
glass panel supplier Corning Inc, without disclosing
terms of the sale.
** Belgian metals and recycling group Umicore said
on Tuesday it had agreed to buy all shares of Italian company
Todini and Co it did not already own for an undisclosed sum.
[IDL:nL6N0TM0T9]
** Norway's Opera Software has bought South
African mobile advertising network AdVine for an undisclosed
sum, the company said on Tuesday.
** Symphony Communication Services LLC, a financial industry
instant messaging company backed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc
and other big banks, said it bought the open messaging
business of financial information provider Markit Ltd.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
** German industrial robots maker Kuka AG said it
was aiming for a full takeover of Swiss logistics group Swisslog
Holding AG after well over 80 percent of the company's
shares were tendered in a public offer.
** The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced the merger of a
number of state-controlled defence companies to create an
integrated services and manufacturing business called Emirates
Defence Industries Company.
** Germany's Hapag-Lloyd said it had received the
last outstanding regulatory approvals for its planned merger
with Chilean shipper Compania SudAmericana de Vapores,
clearing the way for the two companies to be formally combined.
** A Malaysian subsidiary of South African insurer Sanlam
is selling its general insurance business to a unit of
Toronto-listed Fairfax Financial Holdings to comply
with local law.
** Sanofi SA has entered into exclusive talks to
transfer its Toulouse research and development site to German
rival Evotec AG, the French drugmaker said.
** GTECH will carry on with a planned merger with
U.S.-based International Game Technology after
dissenting shareholders, representing less than 20 percent of
the Italian game group's capital, exercised their right to sell
their shares back to GTECH.
** Utility Fortum plans to take up to a 15
percent stake in the Fennovoima nuclear project in a move that
would satisfy a government call for Finnish firms to own at
least 60 percent of it.
** Portugal's Millennium BCP may wait until the end
of this year before deciding whether to sell part of its stake
in Polish lender Bank Millennium to boost its capital,
two financial sources told Reuters.
** BPCE, France's second-biggest retail bank, said it is
selling a 4 percent stake in French real estate group Nexity
via a share placement on the market.
** General Electric Capital Corp has decided to sell
1.47 million shares, a 1.9 percent stake, in its Polish
subsidiary Bank BPH, to increase the bank's free float
on the Warsaw bourse, as agreed with the Polish financial
regulator KNF, BPH said.
** The board of Telecom Italia will unlikely meet
before Christmas to discuss options in Brazil, its chairman said
on Tuesday, as the Italian phone group is examining a possible
tie-up with Brazilian telecoms operator Oi.
($1 = 0.64 British pound)
($1 = 0.80 euro)
(Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Manya Venkatesh in
Bengaluru)