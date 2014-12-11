Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Songbird Estates, Staples Inc, Comcast, EPH, Ronson
Europe, Borsa Istanbul, Eni)
Dec 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
** Songbird Estates, the subject of a 2.6 billion
pound ($4 billion) hostile takeover bid from a Qatari-led group,
said it was too early to speculate on the intentions of the
majority of its shareholders.
** Activist investor Starboard Value wants to merge
office-supply chains Staples Inc and Office Depot Inc
, CNBC reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
** Two Pennsylvania senators urged regulators to approve
"as soon as possible" Comcast Corp's plan to merge
with Time Warner Cable Inc, saying there were many
potential benefits from the proposed tie-up that is opposed by
some consumer groups and rival companies.
** Privately held Czech energy group EPH is interested in
buying some Italian assets put on the block by German utility
E.ON, potentially pitting it against France's EDF
in a 2 billion euro ($2.5 billion) battle, two sources
close to the matter said on Thursday.
** U.S. commodities company Cargill said it would
bid alone for Dutch animal feed company Nutreco and
pledged not to break up the business as it tries to capture the
initiative from rival bidder SHV.
** Oil industry veteran Maurice Dijols launched a takeover
offer for CAT oil that values the Austrian fracking
specialist at 744 million euros ($926 million).
** The biggest U.S. private mortgage insurer, Radian Group
Inc, is close to a sale of its financial guaranty
business to Assured Guaranty Ltd for around $800
million, according to people familiar with the matter.
** LH Financial Group PCL's biggest shareholder
said the financial group is in talks with potential strategic
domestic and foreign investors on a stake sale in the group as
well as in LH Bank, Thailand's smallest lender.
** Switzerland's Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB) has agreed to
buy asset manager Swisscanto from the other Swiss cantonal banks
for an initial pay of 360.3 million Swiss francs ($372 million).
** Owners of an almost 80 percent stake in Warsaw listed
real-estate developer Ronson Europe NV are considering
the sale of all or part of their shares, Ronson said on
Thursday. Global City Holdings NV and U. Dori Group
Ltd each control 39.8 percent of the company, which is
valued at 435 million zlotys ($130 million).
** Turkey's state-run stock exchange Borsa Istanbul is keen
to increase its 5 percent stake in Bosnia's Sarajevo Stock
Exchange (SASE) to more than 30 percent via an auction scheduled
for Jan. 12, SASE said on Thursday.
** Italian Eni said on Thursday it had put on hold
an assessment of its options regarding its stake in oil field
services company Saipem because of difficult market
conditions.
** Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), Malaysia's
state oil company, said it is ready to divest certain assets in
Africa if growth prospects are limited.
** The International Finance Corp, the investment banking
unit of the World Bank, agreed on Wednesday to endorse a planned
merger between a unit of Itau Unibanco Holding SA and
Chile's CorpBanca SA, in a huge boost to the largest
Latin American banking tie-up since 2008.
($1 = 0.97 Swiss francs)
($1 = 0.80 euros)
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru)