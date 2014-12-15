Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:

** Vermont-based coffee roaster Keurig Green Mountain Inc will move most of its U.S. coffee buying operation to Switzerland, following rivals who have already moved to the global hub for commodities trading.

** Pet supply retailer PetSmart Inc succumbed to calls from some shareholders for a sale on Sunday by agreeing to be bought by a private equity consortium led by BC Partners Ltd for $8.7 billion, in the largest leveraged buyout of the year.

** Australian data storage company Recall Holdings said it rejected a A$2.2 billion ($1.82 billion) takeover offer from U.S.-based rival Iron Mountain Inc, sending its shares to their highest level since listing.

** A unit of Taiwan's Delta Electronics Inc has agreed to buy Norwegian telecom power units maker Eltek ASA in an all-cash deal valuing the company at 3.87 billion crowns ($525.37 million), the two firms said in a joint statement on Monday.

** GIC Pte Ltd, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, formed a joint venture with an Indian property developer for two residential projects near New Delhi, the two firms said in a statement on Monday.

** French oil services group Technip said on Monday it would continue to seek to broaden its range of services despite its failed attempt to buy seismic firm CGG SA .

** U.S. interdealer broker BGC Partners Inc has struck a deal to buy the UK assets of rival RP Martin, BGC Partners said in a statement on Monday.

** Specialty chemicals firm Johnson Matthey Plc has agreed to sell its gold and silver refining business to Japan's Asahi Holdings Inc for 118 million pounds ($186 million) in cash, the British firm said on Monday.

** A loan of up to $800 million to help Abu Dhabi-based entrepreneur B.R. Shetty acquire a majority stake in foreign exchange operator Travelex has been completed, two sources aware of the matter said on Monday.

** South African financial services group MMI Holdings Ltd is to buy a local stock brokerage house from Botswana's Imara Holdings Ltd to increase its exposure to wealthier investors, it said on Monday.

** Israeli conglomerate Delek Group Ltd said it had failed to reach an agreement to sell its controlling stake in insurer Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

** Chinese utility China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN) will buy three small UK onshore wind farms with a combined capacity of 73 megawatts from French state-controlled utility EDF, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** The Swiss private banking arm of HSBC Holdings Plc is not for sale, the unit's chief executive said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday.

** TUI AG is in talks with investors interested in buying its stake in Hapag-Lloyd as an option in its long-planned exit from the German shipping company, TUI's chairman told a newspaper.

** Finnish paper manufacturer Stora Enso said on Saturday it was selling a loss-making specialty fine paper mill in Germany to a company mainly owned by the private equity fund Perusa Partners Fund 2 for about 7 million euros.

** Aramex has bought the master franchise for South African retailer PostNet for $16.5 million from OneLogix Group, the Dubai-based courier firm said on Sunday.

** French hotel operator Accor SA announced on Sunday a strategic alliance with China Lodging Group to create a major new player in the fast-growing Chinese domestic travel and hospitality market.

** Thailand's PTT PCL said on Monday it will sell its palm oil business in Indonesia for an undisclosed sum by June next year, as the top Thai energy company moves to divest non-core operations.

($1 = 1.2118 Australian dollars) ($1 = 7.3662 Norwegian krones) (Compiled by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)