Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:
** Vermont-based coffee roaster Keurig Green Mountain Inc
will move most of its U.S. coffee buying operation to
Switzerland, following rivals who have already moved to the
global hub for commodities trading.
** Pet supply retailer PetSmart Inc succumbed to
calls from some shareholders for a sale on Sunday by agreeing to
be bought by a private equity consortium led by BC Partners Ltd
for $8.7 billion, in the largest leveraged buyout of the year.
** Australian data storage company Recall Holdings
said it rejected a A$2.2 billion ($1.82 billion) takeover offer
from U.S.-based rival Iron Mountain Inc, sending its
shares to their highest level since listing.
** A unit of Taiwan's Delta Electronics Inc has
agreed to buy Norwegian telecom power units maker Eltek ASA
in an all-cash deal valuing the company at 3.87
billion crowns ($525.37 million), the two firms said in a joint
statement on Monday.
** GIC Pte Ltd, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund,
formed a joint venture with an Indian property developer for two
residential projects near New Delhi, the two firms said in a
statement on Monday.
** French oil services group Technip said on
Monday it would continue to seek to broaden its range of
services despite its failed attempt to buy seismic firm CGG SA
.
** U.S. interdealer broker BGC Partners Inc has
struck a deal to buy the UK assets of rival RP Martin, BGC
Partners said in a statement on Monday.
** Specialty chemicals firm Johnson Matthey Plc has
agreed to sell its gold and silver refining business to Japan's
Asahi Holdings Inc for 118 million pounds ($186
million) in cash, the British firm said on Monday.
** A loan of up to $800 million to help Abu Dhabi-based
entrepreneur B.R. Shetty acquire a majority stake in foreign
exchange operator Travelex has been completed, two sources aware
of the matter said on Monday.
** South African financial services group MMI Holdings Ltd
is to buy a local stock brokerage house from Botswana's
Imara Holdings Ltd to increase its exposure to
wealthier investors, it said on Monday.
** Israeli conglomerate Delek Group Ltd said it
had failed to reach an agreement to sell its controlling stake
in insurer Phoenix Holdings Ltd.
** Chinese utility China General Nuclear Power Corporation
(CGN) will buy three small UK onshore wind farms with a combined
capacity of 73 megawatts from French state-controlled utility
EDF, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
** The Swiss private banking arm of HSBC Holdings Plc
is not for sale, the unit's chief executive said in a
newspaper interview published on Saturday.
** TUI AG is in talks with investors interested
in buying its stake in Hapag-Lloyd as an option in its
long-planned exit from the German shipping company, TUI's
chairman told a newspaper.
** Finnish paper manufacturer Stora Enso said on
Saturday it was selling a loss-making specialty fine paper mill
in Germany to a company mainly owned by the private equity fund
Perusa Partners Fund 2 for about 7 million euros.
** Aramex has bought the master franchise for
South African retailer PostNet for $16.5 million from OneLogix
Group, the Dubai-based courier firm said on Sunday.
** French hotel operator Accor SA announced on
Sunday a strategic alliance with China Lodging Group to
create a major new player in the fast-growing Chinese domestic
travel and hospitality market.
** Thailand's PTT PCL said on Monday it will sell
its palm oil business in Indonesia for an undisclosed sum by
June next year, as the top Thai energy company moves to divest
non-core operations.
