Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Struggling American Apparel Inc, which fired controversial chief executive Dov Charney last week, said it was evaluating a proposed takeover and announced the appointment of a new head of the board.

American Apparel's board believes a bid by Irving Place Capital to buy the retailer for up to $1.40 per share is far too low, and any takeover offer should be "several multiples" higher, a source familiar with the board's thinking said.

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc has sold its controversial metals warehousing business to Swiss private equity group Reuben Brothers, the Wall Street bank said.

** Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co is in talks to buy smaller rival Showa Shell Sekiyu KK for $4.2 billion in a deal that could create the nation's second-largest player in the domestic gasoline market, a person with knowledge of the issue said.

** Procter & Gamble Co said it would sell its soap brands Camay and Zest to Unilever Plc for an undisclosed amount to focus on its faster-growing brands.

** Casino and entertainment company Caesars Entertainment Corp, whose largest operating unit plans to file for bankruptcy, said it would buy affiliate Caesars Acquisition Co in an all-stock deal. Based on Friday's closing price for Caesars Entertainment, the offer values Caesars Acquisition at $1.22 billion, or $8.96 per share.

** The ambitions of Kremlin-controlled oil champion NK Rosneft OAO to boost its global reach have been reined in by U.S. authorities, which torpedoed its acquisition of a Morgan Stanley oil trading business. Rosneft, headed by Igor Sechin, a long-standing ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Monday that the deal was terminated because of the refusal by U.S. regulators to grant clearance.

** Buyout firm Madison Dearborn Partners LLC is in advanced talks to buy a majority stake in the infusion services business of U.S. drugstore chain operator Walgreen Co for more than $1 billion, according to two people close to the situation.

** China's Xiaomi is raising over $1 billion from investors including Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC that would value the smartphone maker at over $45 billion, a person familiar with the deal said.

** Germany's Gerry Weber International AG said it had agreed to buy fashion group Hallhuber from private equity firm Change Capital Partners LLP, expanding into a market catering to women in their mid-twenties and above.

** Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial SA raised its full takeover offer for Transfield Services Ltd, valuing it at A$1.03 billion ($838.7 million), the Australian company said.

** Carlyle Group LP and Warburg Pincus LLC said they would buy credit rating agency DBRS Ltd in partnership with a consortium of Canadian investors. Reuters reported earlier this month that such a consortium was likely to buy DBRS for more than $500 million.

** Eli Lilly and Co has won approval to buy Novartis AG's animal health unit on condition that it divest the Sentinel line of products for treating heartworm in dogs, the Federal Trade Commission said. French company Virbac SA will buy the Sentinel product line, the FTC said.

** Oil producer Afren Plc said it had received a preliminary approach from Nigerian oil and gas explorer Seplat Petroleum Development Co Plc.

** Ailing German engineering and services company Bilfinger SE has agreed to sell most of its construction division to Swiss building giant Implenia AG as it seeks to focus on more lucrative industrial services. Bilfinger said proceeds from the sale are expected to be around 230 million euros ($280 million).

** Chile's largest salmon producer Empresas AquaChile SA said it was no longer pursuing a controlling stake in Invermar SA.

** Home improvement group Kingfisher Plc has agreed to sell a 70 percent stake in its B&Q China business to Wumei Holdings Inc for 140 million pounds ($219 million), it said.

** Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen has acquired a stake in a 288.6-megawatt wind farm in the United States. The acquisition, in the double-figure euro millions, is the company's first infrastructure investment in North America.

** Italy's Interpump Group SpA has signed a preliminary agreement to buy all of hydraulic valve maker Gruppo Walvoil in a cash and share deal. The final price is estimated at around 105 million euros with cash payments amounting to 55 percent of the total.

** CNP Assurances SA said it was selling to Barclays Bank its 50 percent stake in CNP Barclays Vida Y Pensiones (CNP BVP), for 453 million euros ($555 million) including a special dividend. The transaction is expected to close by the middle of 2015 and should result in a capital gain of about 200 million euros, CNP said.

** Czech electricity company CEZ AS has acquired a 75 percent stake in Czech firm EVC as part of a strategy shift into offering customers a broader array of services, the utility said.

** CAT Oil AG's senior managers are leaving the Austrian fracking specialist in the wake of a takeover approach by oil industry veteran Maurice Dijols, the company said.

** Deutsche Telekom AG is in talks to sell its Internet portal T-Online and online marketer Interactive Media to publisher Axel Springer SE, German media reported at the weekend.

** Japan's top oil refiner group JX Holdings Inc said its wholly owned refining unit has signed a memorandum of understanding with Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) for exclusive talks to buy a stake in the Vietnamese oil trading firm and build a new refinery in southern Vietnam.