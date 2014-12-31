Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday:
** Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd
is making its first foray into the U.S. insurance market and
buying property and casualty insurer Meadowbrook, a deal
that it said would help it secure funds for further
acquisitions.
** Saudi Arabia's Takween Advanced Industries said
on Wednesday it had agreed to buy a packaging unit of the
region's largest food firm Savola Group for 910
million riyals ($242 million).
** Polish rail freight firm PKP Cargo said on Wednesday it
bought an 80-percent stake in central and eastern European
competitor Advanced World Transport B.V. for 103.2 million euros
($125 million) from Czech billionaire Zdenek Bakala.
** Emerging markets private equity firm Abraaj Group will
pull out of the bidding process for the acquisition of Egypt's
Bisco Misr, Abraaj said on Wednesday. The company had
been involved in a bidding war with Kellogg Co, the
world's largest breakfast cereal maker, for the purchase of as
much as 100 percent of the Egyptian snack maker.
** Bank Muscat, Oman's largest lender, has sold
its brokerage business to Gulf Baader Capital Markets, a
brokerage firm based in the sultanate, the lender said.
** Ballast Nedam, a small cap Dutch builder, has
been approached by Dutch and international parties about a
merger or acquisition, the company said on Wednesday.
** Polyus Gold, Russia's top gold producer, said on
Wednesday that Oleg Mkrtchan, a businessman from eastern
Ukraine, had acquired an indirect 18.5 percent stake in the
company.
($1 = 0.82 euros)
($1 = 3.75 riyals)
(Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)