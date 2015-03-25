Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Millenium, Telecom Italia, Borse Dubai, Vodafone, Bollore SA, Mr Bricolage, Shell, Petrol, Pininfarina, Siemens, PetroVietnam, Comcast, Mitsui, ICBPI, Postmedia; updates Airbus, Heinz)

March 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Ketchup maker H.J. Heinz Co, backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc and Brazilian private equity firm 3G Capital, will combine with Kraft Foods Group Inc to create the third-largest North American food company, executives said on Wednesday.

** India's telecom airwaves auction ended on Wednesday after 19 days and 115 rounds of fierce bidding among eight operators, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The government had received provisional bids worth more than 1.09 trillion rupees ($17.5 billion) at the end of 110 rounds of bidding on Tuesday.

** BT took a first step back into the consumer mobile market while it awaits a decision from regulators on its deal to buy EE, the country's biggest mobile operator. BT will use EE's network to offer its new mobile service, as part of a plan which it had been working on prior to the acquisition deal.

** U.S. private equity firm Hellman & Friedman has emerged as the leading bidder for Italian bank services provider ICBPI after it made a 2.05 billion euros ($2.25 billion) offer on Monday to take it to the final stages of the auction, three sources familiar with the matter said.

** Royal Dutch Shell Plc has completed the sale of its stake in Oil Mining Lease 29 and the Nembe Creek Trunk Line in the Eastern Niger Delta to Aiteo Eastern E&P Co Ltd for about $1.7 billion.

** Canada's competition watchdog on Wednesday approved Postmedia's proposed takeover of Quebecor Inc's Sun Media English-language newspapers and websites, paving a path for Postmedia to control a majority of the English-language dailies in Canada.

** Comcast Corp has reassessed the timing of the regulatory review of its proposed merger with Time Warner Cable Inc and now expects its conclusion in the middle of this year, a company executive said in a blog post on Wednesday.

** Telecom Italia may revive talks to take over fixed-line broadband provider Metroweb this week after rival Vodafone made a fresh attempt to buy a stake in the group, two sources close to the matter said.

** Borse Dubai is selling its remaining 17.4 percent stake in London Stock Exchange via an accelerated book building process, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

** Telecoms giant Vodafone has so far not held talks with South Africa over the London-listed firm buying Pretoria's stake in its local subsidiary Vodacom, chief executive Vittorio Colao said on Wednesday.

** Investors PAI and Goldman Sachs are starting preparations for a stock market listing or sale of building materials group Xella in a potential 2.5 billion euro ($2.7 billion) deal, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Mitsui & Co has taken a 15 percent stake in unlisted Turkish packaging firm Sarten, as the Japanese trading house looks to take advantage of Turkey's economic growth and proximity to Europe and the Middle East.

** Spain's Banco Sabadell sees little chance of a rival bidder for TSB emerging as it closes in on a takeover of the British bank, Chairman Josep Oliu said on Tuesday, adding that he did not expect major regulatory obstacles for the purchase.

** Austrian real estate company Conwert will take a neutral stance on Deutsche Wohnen's 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) takeover offer, it said on Wednesday. Conwert had said on Tuesday that the offer does not adequately reflect its outlook for this and next year.

** Lexmark International Inc, known for its printers, said it would buy Kofax Ltd in an about $1 billion deal that would double the size of its enterprise software business.

** European Union antitrust regulators have suspended their investigation into Siemens' $7.6 billion bid for U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group while waiting for "important information" from the German company.

** Accor's top two shareholders, Colony Capital and fellow private equity firm Eurazeo, sold a combined 9.6 percent stake on Wednesday, nearly halving an investment they held for about a decade in Europe's largest hotel group.

** India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is in talks to buy a majority stake in luxury car designer Pininfarina in what would be the latest Asian bid for an iconic Italian brand, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

** A battle to create a central and eastern European property powerhouse heated up on Wednesday as Austria's CA Immo and Russian partner O1 Group launched their 422.5 million euro ($463 million) bid for a bigger stake in Austrian peer Immofinanz.

** Simon Nixon, the founder of British price comparison company Moneysupermarket.com, scrapped a plan on Wednesday to sell a stake of up to 6.4 percent in the company, less than a day after announcing it. Citigroup, acting for Nixon, said in a statement that the share sale, which could have earned the company's founder as much as 100 million pounds ($148.7 million), had been canceled.

** Hedge fund Standard General has raised its bid to buy about 1,740 stores of bankrupt electronics retailer RadioShack Corp in a court-supervised auction, according to people familiar with the process, which entered its second day on Tuesday.

** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, India's largest drugmaker by sales, said on Wednesday its $3.2 billion acquisition of smaller rival Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd would not restrict it from making further large acquisitions. The company will look to invest more than $300 million in research and development and is not considering any job cuts post the close of the deal, Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi told reporters in Mumbai.

** French DIY stores chain Mr Bricolage said on Wednesday that hurdles plaguing its takeover by Kingfisher hinged mostly on the number of stores its larger British rival had offered to sell to win clearance from anti-trust authorities.

** Swiss bank Vontobel Holding has bought a 60 percent stake in Britain's TwentyFour Asset Management and said it was in talks to buy a German-based asset manager. Zurich-based Vontobel has said it had the firepower for acquisitions, but had so far held back from acquisitions since buying Commerzbank's Swiss arm in 2009.

** British mobile-banking software maker Monitise Plc said it was no longer looking to sell itself and that its founder and co-CEO Alastair Lukies would step down, handing over full executive control to Elizabeth Buse.

** Airbus Group plans to sell a further 17.5 percent stake in business and fighter jet maker Dassault Aviation as it unwinds its 16-year-old link to its defense market rival.

** Korea Gas Corp will raise its stake in Kogas Australia Pty Ltd to 100 percent for 281 billion Korean won ($255.2 million), South Korea's state-run gas company said in a filing to the stock exchange on Wednesday.

** Raiffeisen Bank International expects the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to get a minority stake in its Ukraine business in talks set to wrap up this year, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said on Wednesday.

** Millennium bcp, Portugal's largest listed bank, has launched an accelerated placement of up to 15.41 percent of the share capital of its Polish unit, Bank Millennium, it said on Wednesday.

** French businessman Vincent Bollore's Bollore SA holding company said on Wednesday it had launched an accelerated placement for the sale of a 17 percent stake in media group Havas.

** A unit of J&T Private Equity Group has acquired a stake of more than 7.9 percent in Petrol, Slovenia's main fuel retailer, the firm said on Wednesday.

** Vietnam's state oil and gas group PetroVietnam is considering selling its 40 percent stake in a joint venture with Venezuelan counterpart Petroleos de Venezuela, according to two sources close to the exploration project.

($1 = 0.67 pounds) ($1 = 1,101.02 won) ($1 = 0.91 euros) (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)