Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Holcim, Energia de Bogota, EI Towers, Yoox, Baker Hughes,
RadioShack; updates Dow Chemical )
March 27 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Dow Chemical Co will separate a portion of its
century-old chlorine business and sell it to Olin Corp
in a tax-efficient deal worth $5 billion as part of efforts to
shed low-margin assets.
** U.S. energy firm Chevron is seeking to sell its
entire stake in Caltex Australia Ltd for about A$4.6
billion ($3.58 billion), exiting Australia's biggest refiner
after nearly 40 years as falling oil prices and high costs hurt
margins.
** A lender to bankrupt RadioShack Corp told a
U.S. judge on Friday it was prepared to present a new offer that
was a "significant improvement" over a rival proposal that was
selected as a winning bidder at an auction this week.
** Several investor groups are readying bids for German
motorway service station group Tank & Rast, in a deal worth up
to 3.5 billion euros ($3.8 billion), sources familiar with the
transaction said.
A consortium of Allianz, Munich Re MUVGn.DE
(MEAG), sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority
(ADIA) and Borealis, part of pension fund OMERS, aims to hand in
an offer by a mid- to end-April deadline, the people said.
** Builders FirstSource Inc, a U.S. supplier of
residential building products, is in discussions to acquire peer
ProBuild Holdings Inc for about $1.5 billion, including debt,
three people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
** Amazon.com is in talks to buy online luxury
retailer Net-a-porter in what could be the biggest acquisition
yet for the e-commerce giant, but the negotiations are in early
stages and could fall apart, Forbes reported, citing a person
familiar with the matter.
** A leading shareholder in Swiss cement group Holcim
wants to know who will lead an enlarged group to be
formed in a merger with France's Lafarge before it
decides whether to back the deal.
** Asset manager BlackRock Inc and U.S. private
equity firm First Reserve have taken a joint stake worth around
$900 million in the second phase of Mexico pipeline project Los
Ramones, state-controlled oil company Pemex said on Twitter on
Thursday.
** Italian broadcast tower operator EI Towers, controlled by
former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset
group, won backing from shareholders on Friday for its bid to
acquire state-owned rival Rai Way.
** Colombia's Energia de Bogota SA (EEB) has bought
a 51 percent stake in four power transmission concessions in
Brazil for around $170 million, a transaction that marks the
company's entry into the region's largest economy, the company
said on Friday.
** Austrian property group Immofinanz is seeking
to lower the threshold for a mandatory takeover offer to 15
percent of its shares, which could force the hand of rivals such
as CA Immo attempting to gradually build up a stake in the
company.
** Shareholders on Friday voted to approve the mergers of
rival oilfield services firms Baker Hughes Inc and
Halliburton, bringing the proposed deal that still lacks
regulatory approvals a step closer to finalization.
** Online fashion retailers Yoox and Richemont's
Net-a-Porter are trying to resuscitate merger talks that took
place more than a year ago to better fight cut-throat
competition, industry sources told Reuters.
** Air Berlin expects to have made some decisions
on which non-core businesses to divest by around mid-year, as
part of turnaround measures being put in place by its new chief
executive.
** Hedge fund Elliott Management disclosed a 7.5 percent
stake in Swedish surveillance camera maker Axis AB,
potentially raising pressure on Japan's Canon Inc to
raise its bid for the firm.
** Vice Media, known for its coverage of current affairs for
the Millennial generation, will expand its partnership with Time
Warner Inc's premium cable network HBO to include daily
newscasts and more weekly series and specials, the network said
on Thursday.
** Goldman Sachs and KKR have sold their
remaining 13.9 percent stake in German forklift truck maker Kion
at 38.15 euros ($41) a share, two people familiar with
the transaction said on Friday.
** Slovenia has sold its second-largest bank Nova KBM (NKBM)
to investment fund Apollo for about 200 million euros ($216.4
million), daily newspaper Delo said on Friday, citing unofficial
sources close to the bank.
** Union Bancaire Privee (UBP) has agreed to buy Royal Bank
of Scotland's international private banking business
Coutts International, as the Swiss private bank continues to
rebuild its asset base in the aftermath of the financial crisis.
** Potash producer Israel Chemicals said on
Friday it had made a C$137 million ($109.5 million) offer to buy
Canada's Allana Potash, a deal it hopes will accelerate
development of a mine in Ethiopia. Israel Chemicals (ICL)
already owns 16.36 percent of shares in Allana.
** French energy group EDF is considering whether
to take a stake in assets belonging to struggling nuclear power
group Areva, business daily Les Echos reported on
Friday, citing an unidentified source close to EDF.
** Kenya's Centum Investment has reached a deal
with the majority owners of sisal grower Rea Vipingo
after a protracted takeover battle between the two sides for the
agricultural company.
** Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano is not working
with JP Morgan on strategic options, a spokeswoman for
the bank said on Friday.
** Just over three months after raising hundreds of millions
of dollars in a stock market listing, Japanese mobile game
developer Gumi Inc plans to cut 10 percent of its
workforce and sell assets as part of a drive to bounce back from
losses it expects this financial year.
** Brazil's state oil company Petrobras is
exiting Japan due to shrinking oil demand, shutting down its
refinery in Okinawa as early as this year and building an import
terminal it will sell to another refiner, the Nikkei reported on
Friday.
** South Korean steel producer Hyundai Steel
said on Friday that it was considering a merger with its
steelmaking affiliate Hyundai Hysco, but added
nothing has been decided.
($1 = 1.28 Australian dollars)
($1 = 0.92 euros)
(Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru)