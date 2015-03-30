Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Teck Resources, Blackstone Group, JBS SA, Amaya Gaming, Kingfisher, AOR NV, Fairfax Financial)

March 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Teck Resources Ltd and Antofagasta Plc are exploring a merger that would create one of the world's biggest copper producers, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter.

** Blackstone Group LP, the world's largest private equity investor in real estate, has almost finished raising its next flagship global real estate fund, amassing $15.8 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** Health insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc agreed to buy Catamaran Corp in a deal worth about $12.8 billion to boost its pharmacy benefit business as it competes with bigger rivals such as Express Scripts Holdings Co.

** Intel Corp is in talks to buy fellow chipmaker Altera Corp in a deal likely to top $10 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter, making it Intel's biggest purchase ever and the latest merger in the quickly consolidating semiconductor sector.

** Qatar's Qatra for Investment & Development (QID Group) and Hamad Bin Suhaim Enterprises have signed an initial deal to acquire 49 percent of China's Shandong Dongming Petrochemical Group worth $5 billion, executives from the firms said.

** Switzerland's Dufry AG has agreed to buy a majority stake in World Duty Free SpA in a deal which values the Italian firm at 3.6 billion euros ($3.91 billion) and will make the combined group the world's biggest travel retailer.

** U.S. energy giant Chevron Corp sold its entire stake in refiner Caltex Australia Ltd for A$4.7 billion ($3.62 billion) in Asia's biggest block deal this year, as falling oil prices and high costs hurt margins.

** Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said it would buy U.S. drug developer Auspex Pharmaceuticals Inc for $3.5 billion to boost its portfolio of treatments for the central nervous system.

** Hedge fund Elliott Management has raised its stake in surveillance camera maker Axis AB, further pressuring Japan's Canon Inc to sweeten its 23.6 billion Swedish crowns ($2.75 billion) bid for the company.

** World's largest beef producer JBS SA said in a market filing that its Australian subsidiary completed the acquisition of Grupo Primo Smallgoods, also based in Australia, for $1.125 billion.

** Ireland's Horizon Pharma Plc struck a deal to buy U.S. drugmaker Hyperion Therapeutics Inc for about $1.1 billion to boost its rare-disease drug business.

** Breitburn Energy Partners LP said on Sunday that it would sell $1 billion of convertible preferred units and senior secured notes in private offerings to investment funds managed by EIG Global Energy Partners LLC and other purchasers.

** Australian law firm Slater & Gordon Ltd said it has agreed to buy a unit of British technology and outsourcing company Quindell Plc for A$1.2 billion ($923.4 million), in a bid to penetrate the highly fragmented UK personal injury market.

** China's Guangdong Rising Assets Management launched a fresh $850 million bid to buy copper and gold miner PanAust Ltd, but priced its offer at a quarter less than 10 months ago, underscoring the rout in mineral commodities.

** French oil producer Total SA has agreed to sell a stake in an onshore oilfield in Nigeria for $569 million, bringing the proceeds from earlier divestments in the country to more than $1 billion.

** Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG is digging deeper into the world of cancer immunotherapy - one of the hottest areas of drug research - through a tie-up with California-based Aduro Biotech Inc worth up to $750 million.

** Switzerland's Holcim Ltd said it had sold its 27.5 percent stake in Thailand's second-largest cement company Siam City Cement PCL, in deals worth 655 million Swiss francs ($679 million).

Eurocement Holding, the second-biggest shareholder in Switzerland's Holcim, wants a better deal for the cement maker's investors in its planned merger with France's Lafarge, a source within Eurocement told Reuters on Monday.

** Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc said it would acquire Norcraft Cos Inc for $441.4 million to expand its bathroom and kitchen cabinet business.

** Amaya Gaming Group Inc said on Monday it has agreed to sell its Cadillac Jack subsidiary that makes slot machines and electronic bingo games for casinos to an affiliate of private equity firm Apollo Global Management for C$476 million ($375.3 million).

** Kingfisher, Europe's largest home-improvement retailer, has ditched its planned purchase of French DIY chain Mr Bricolage following concerns over the number of store closures that would have been required to clear antitrust hurdles.

** Archer Daniels Midland Co is buying AOR NV, a privately held edible oils bottler and distributor based in Antwerp, Belgium, the U.S. grain company said on Monday.

** Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings on Monday moved to sell half of its 5.8 percent stake in Bank of Ireland , cashing in on shares that have more than tripled in value since their purchase at the height of the euro zone crisis.

** Korea Investment Corp, South Korea's sovereign wealth fund, is considering buying about 19 percent of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team for more than 400 billion won ($362 million), Yonhap reported.

** Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp said it has agreed to acquire U.S. biotechnology firm Cellular Dynamics International Inc for $307 million.

** Private equity firm Lone Star said it plans to increase its stake in the Warsaw-listed real estate developer GTC SA to 66 percent by buying shares worth up to 718 million zlotys ($190 million).

** Croatian food firm Podravka dd will pay 60 million-65 million euros ($65 million-$71 million) for Zito dd , one of Slovenia's biggest food producers, daily newspaper Finance reported, citing unofficial sources.

** Polish billionaire Zbigniew Jakubas has bought an additional 7.8 percent in the country's No.2 telecoms operator Netia SA from a local fund management firm MCI Management SA for 158 million zlotys ($41.9 million), MCI said late on Friday.

** Investcorp Bank BSC has agreed to buy a United States schools provider Nobel Learning, the Bahrain-listed alternative investment fund said.

** The head of Poland's biggest insurer, PZU SA, said his firm will look into the planned sale of the country's No.7 bank Raiffeisen Polbank, which was put on sale by its Austrian owner Raiffeisen Bank International AG.

** Slovenian state investment fund SDH said it was in talks with two bidders for Zito dd, denying a newspaper report that the food producer would be sold to Croatia's Podravka dd.

** Italian online fashion retailers Yoox SpA and Richemont's Net-a-Porter confirmed merger talks were under way to create an industry leader in the fast-growing online fashion market. ($1 = 1.3 Australian dollars) ($1 = 3.8 zlotys) ($1 = 0.9 euros) ($1 = 0.96 Swiss francs) ($1 = 1,105.75 won) ($1 = 1.2683 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)