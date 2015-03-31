Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Enel Green Power, TowerBrook Capital, Gruma, Petroleo Brasileiro, Orange, Singapore Airlines, AngloGold Ashanti, Saba, Reliance Industries, updates Charter Communications)

March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** John Malone-backed Charter Communications Inc said it would buy Bright House Networks in a $10.4 billion deal as it expands its cable network after losing out to Comcast Corp in a fight for Time Warner Cable Inc.

** Philips said it had agreed to sell an 80.1 percent stake in its lighting components division for $2.8 billion to Go Scale Capital, a new investment fund that focuses on "disruptive" technologies.

** Property and casualty insurer Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd will buy reinsurer Montpelier Re Holdings Ltd for about $1.83 billion to expand into the Lloyd's of London underwriting business.

** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Hermes Infrastructure said they would buy a stake of at least 30 percent in Associated British Ports for about 1.6 billion pounds ($2.36 billion).

** Global Mobility Holding said on Tuesday it was in talks with a group of investors to sell its Dutch car leasing unit LeasePlan. The investors, who were not named, plan to finance the acquisition with an equity investment of at least 40 percent, cash-debt facilities of 1.55 billion euros ($1.66 billion) and "an additional source of funding that is currently under discussion," Leaseplan said.

** Johnson Controls Inc, the largest U.S. auto parts maker, said it would sell its business that helps corporates manage their real estate energy needs to real estate services firm CBRE Group Inc for $1.48 billion in cash.

** Canadian financial technology firm DH Corp said on Monday it had agreed to acquire global payment services provider Fundtech for $1.25 billion in cash, in a bid to expand its service offerings aimed at global financial institutions and large U.S. banks.

** Germany's Kion Group AG and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd are in talks to buy Japanese forklift truck maker UniCarriers for up to 100 billion yen ($833 million), a source familiar with the matter said, confirming a Nikkei report.

** Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd sold a 2.9 percent stake in Bank of Ireland at 36 euro cents per share, a source familiar with the transaction said.

** Italy's Enel Green Power has agreed to sell a 49 percent stake in a newly created company holding its North American renewable energy assets to GE Energy Financial Services for around $440 million in a bid to fund growth.

** Private equity firm TowerBrook Capital Partners LP said it would acquire women's apparel and accessories retailer J. Jill, adding to its portfolio of retail firms, which includes denim company True Religion Apparel Inc.

** Citigroup Inc has agreed to sell its credit card unit in Japan to Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, the companies said, as the U.S. bank slims down globally to bolster its profits. Local media had reported the deal would be worth around 40 billion yen ($333 million).

** Private equity firms KKR & Co LP and Hong Kong-based Anchor Partners are in talks to buy a majority stake in Groupon Inc's South Korean unit for around 350 billion won ($316 million), a South Korean newspaper reported.

** Mexican corn miller and tortilla maker Gruma said on Tuesday its Spanish unit has agreed to pay about 45 million euros ($48.28 million) to acquire the production and sales operations of Fat Taco and Azteca Foods in Spain.

** Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA will not sell its distribution arm BR Distribuidora as part of its plan to sell assets to raise cash, company board member Silvio Sinedino said on YouTube on Tuesday.

** European Union antitrust regulators have resumed their scrutiny of French telecoms operator Orange's offer for Spanish peer Jazztel, with a decision whether to clear the 3.4-billion-euro ($3.65 billion) deal expected by June 1.

** Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) denied on Tuesday a media report that it is in talks to buy a stake in Hong Kong Airlines International Holdings Ltd.

** Africa's top bullion producer AngloGold Ashanti said it was seeking a partner or buyer for its Cripple Creek & Victor (CC&V) mine in the United States and had received an approach for the purchase of its stakes in two mines in Mali.

** Investment funds Torreal, KKR and ProA are looking into the sale of their combined 48.7 percent stake in Spanish car park group Saba, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

** Indian oil and gas major Reliance Industries said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement with Myanmar for a production sharing contract for two offshore blocks.

** Italian online fashion retailer Yoox SpA has agreed to acquire Richemont's Net-a-Porter in an all-share deal that will create an industry leader in the fast-growing online luxury goods market. Richemont will receive 50 percent of the combined entity, called Yoox Net-a-Porter Group, but its voting rights will be limited to 25 percent.

** The Friends Life Group Ltd "Value Share" partnership has sold 163.86 million pounds ($242.3 million) of shares in Aviva Plc, a source familiar with the matter said.

** France's BPI public investment bank sold a 1.7-percent stake in French car parts maker Valeo SA as it cuts a position built up to ward off an attack from a U.S. activist investor. BPI said it had raised 188 million euros ($201.7 million) by selling 1,322,142 Valeo shares at 142.26 euros each.

** Danish luxury stereo and television maker Bang & Olufsen A/S said it would transfer its automotive assets to Harman for an upfront cash payment of around 1.17 billion Danish crowns ($168.30 million) as well as future licence payments of at least 12.7 million crowns per year for 20 years.

** New York-listed Vail Resorts Inc will buy the largest mountain resort in Australia for $136 million in what will be its first international acquisition, the company said.

($1 = 0.93 euros) ($1 = 120.08 yen) ($1 = 0.68 pounds) ($1 = 6.95 Danish crowns) (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)