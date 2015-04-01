Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Sears Holdings, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Piramal
Enterprises, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board)
April 1 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Simon Property Group Inc scrapped its attempt to
buy Macerich Co after the smaller shopping mall owner
rejected its sweetened offer of $23.2 billion including debt.
** Sears Holdings Corp said it would raise more
than $2.5 billion by selling stores to a real estate investment
trust it is setting up, in the latest move to shore up its
finances.
** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and
Hermes Infrastructure are to buy a 30 percent stake in
Associated British Ports for about 1.6 billion pounds ($2.4
billion).
** Commercial Bank of Dubai has agreed to acquire
around 3 billion dirhams ($816.8 million) of corporate loans
from Royal Bank of Scotland, the Dubai-based lender
said.
** Japan's Sony Corp halved its stake in camera and
endoscope maker Olympus Corp to 5 percent to raise
funds for a restructuring drive under which it is boosting
investment in sensors and videogames while pulling back from
unprofitable segments.
** Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, India's
second-largest drugmaker by sales, said it will buy some
established brands of Belgian drugmaker UCB SA in
India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Maldives for 8 billion rupees ($128
million).
** Warsaw-listed real estate developer Globe Trade Centre SA
signed a preliminiary agreement to sell an office
building in Poland's southern city of Krakow for 42 million euro
($45.2 million).
** Spain's Banco Santander SA, Europe's biggest
bank, plans to sell its only Australian wind farm partly because
of uncertainty about the country's support for renewable energy,
a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Germany's competition watchdog said it has decided to
prohibit a plan by the country's biggest supermarket group Edeka
to buy grocery chain Kaiser's, despite concessions it made.
** State-owned Japan Post Holdings Co is
actively seeking more acquisition opportunities after it agreed
an A$6.5 billion ($5 billion) takeover of Australian freight and
logistics firm Toll Holdings Ltd, a top official said.
** Dubai Islamic Bank, the UAE's largest Islamic
bank, said it has offered 1.25 dirham per share in cash to buy
the remaining shares in its mortgage unit Tamweel. DIB said it
currently holds 86.5 percent of Tamweel and is in the process of
buying the remaining 13.5 percent.
** Roche, the world's largest cancer drugmaker, is
ready to collaborate with rivals to find new combination
therapies for multi-pronged treatments, its chief executive
said.
** Private equity fund Everstone Capital said it had bought
Payfront Technologies Pte Ltd, the Asia-Pacific payroll business
of Aon Hewitt, for an undisclosed amount.
** East African Breweries Ltd said it plans to
sell one of its subsidiaries, Central Glass Industries Limited,
to South Africa's Consol Glass Proprietary. EABL, controlled by
Britain's Diageo did not announce the value of the
planned sale of the bottle maker.
** Japan's Credit Saison Co has secured permission
from Vietnam's central bank to buy 49 percent stake in a
financial firm owned by the unlisted Ho Chi Minh City
Development Bank (HDBank), the State Bank of Vietnam said. It
gave no value of the deal.
** Indian drugmaker Indoco Remedies Ltd said it
would buy Piramal Enterprises Ltd's clinical research
business for an undisclosed amount to reduce its research costs.
** The French government is considering the possibility that
French power utility EDF SA should take control of
struggling state-controlled group Areva SA's nuclear
reactors business, Areva's chief executive said.
($1 = 62.32 Indian rupees)
($1 = 0.93 euros)
($1 = 3.6728 dirham)
($1 = 0.6775 pounds)
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)