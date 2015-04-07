Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Saint-Gobain; updates Vivendi, Informatica, FedEx Corp)

April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** FedEx Corp is to buy Dutch package delivery firm TNT Express for an agreed 4.4 billion euros ($4.8 billion), stepping up the challenge to rivals United Parcel Service and Deutsche Post in Europe.

** Business software maker Informatica Corp said it would be bought for about $5.3 billion by private equity firms Permira Funds and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), in the biggest U.S. leveraged buyout so far this year.

** French media group Vivendi has entered exclusive talks to buy 80 percent of video-sharing website Dailymotion from telecom operator Orange for 217 million euros ($236 million), the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

** French building materials company Saint-Gobain said it has extended an agreement with the Burkard-Schenker family that would see it take control of Switzerland's Sika in order to give it time to complete the deal in the face of opposition.

** Paint maker Axalta Coating Systems Ltd said Berkshire Hathaway Inc would buy an 8.7 percent stake in the company from controlling shareholder Carlyle Group for $560 million.

** The Indian government has set the floor price for an up to $250 million share sale in state-run Rural Electrification Corp Ltd at 315 rupees apiece, kicking off its stake divestment program for the financial year that started on April 1.

** Oddo & Cie said it bought Germany's Meriten Investment Management for an undisclosed amount, creating a group that will manage over 40 billion euros ($43.4 billion) in assets.

** Swiss dental implant maker Straumann said it agreed to buy the stake it did not already own in Brazil's Neodent for 680 million Brazilian reais ($217.50 million).

** Canada has entered into an agreement to sell nearly 73.4 million shares it owns in General Motors Co to Goldman, Sachs & Co, an investment unit of the Canadian government said on Monday.

** Railroad and mining company Grupo Mexico has further trimmed its stake in Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico to 23.6 percent, from the 24.8 percent it reported in October, according to a regulatory filing published on Monday.

($1 = 0.9 euros) ($1 = 3.12 Brazilian reais) (Compiled by Avik Das and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)