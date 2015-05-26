Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Altice, LVMH, Holcim, Toronto Dominion Bank, Samena
Capital and Aer Lingus)
May 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** John Malone's Charter Communications Inc struck
a $56 billion deal to buy Time Warner Cable Inc, seeking
to combine the third and second largest U.S. cable operators to
better compete against market leader Comcast Corp.
** Data storage products maker EMC Corp said it
would buy privately held Virtustream for about $1.2 billion in
cash to expand its cloud offerings.
** Patrick Drahi, the billionaire owner of deal-hungry
European telecoms group Altice, will not let missing
out on Time Warner Cable Inc dissuade him from further
expansion in the United States, people familiar with the
situation told Reuters.
** German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse is
set to unveil a joint venture with Shanghai Stock Exchange (SEE)
and China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFE) aimed at easing
European investors' access to Chinese shares and ETFs, two
people familiar with the plans said.
** French luxury goods group LVMH said on Tuesday
it was in exclusive negotiations with Amaury Group to buy French
daily newspaper Le Parisien.
** Cement companies Holcim and Lafarge
said that they have reached a binding agreement under which
Irish cement maker CRH Plc will buy some of their assets
for 6.5 billion euro.
** Leasing firm Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) has agreed
to sell StandardAero, an engine maintenance, repair and overhaul
(MRO) company, to an affiliate of private equity firm Veritas
Capital, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
** UK-based economic advisory firm Oxford Economics will
take a majority stake in South African consultancy NKC
Independent Economists, the two companies said on Tuesday.
** Private equity firm Carlyle has hired Goldman
Sachs to advise it on the possible sale of its
controlling stake in Spanish telecoms operator Telecable, two
sources with knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.
** Kenya's Equity Bank Group plans to expand its
operations into the Democratic Republic of Congo by acquiring a
79 percent stake in ProCredit Bank Congo, its chief executive
said on Tuesday.
** Property developer Sunac China could this week
decide whether to go ahead with a takeover of Kaisa Group
after halting talks on restructuring its troubled
peer's $2.5 billion debt, a credit analyst said, citing an
unnamed Sunac official.
** L'Oreal is not interested in buying Procter &
Gamble Co's Wella haircare business, the head of the
French cosmetics group's luxury division told German daily
Handelsblatt.
** The Irish government is to discuss the sale of the
country's 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus on Tuesday,
four months after the airline's board recommended the sale to
shareholders, Prime Minister Enda Kenny said.
** South Korea's Samsung Group's de facto holding company
Cheil Industries Inc is offering more than $8
billion to buy Samsung C&T Corp, an affiliate with a
key stake in flagship firm Samsung Electronics.
** Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp said it would
sell 50 percent stake in its unit that manages the Porgera gold
mine in Papua New Guinea to China's Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd
for $298 million in cash.
** Travel websites operator Priceline Group Inc
will invest an additional $250 million in Chinese online travel
company Ctrip.com International Ltd.
** U.S. buyout funds Bain Capital and Cerberus Capital
Management sold big stakes in two Japanese companies as the
stock market surges - taking profits and avoiding an expected
bout of volatility if the U.S. Federal Reserve raises rate later
in the year, investors said.
** Toronto Dominion Bank said it will acquire
Nordstrom's U.S. consumer credit card portfolio as the
Canadian bank looks to use its strong balance sheet to expand
its lending business in the United States.
** Dubai-based Samena Capital will purchase an up-to-40
percent equity stake in Kleinwort Benson's U.K.-based private
bank unit, the private equity firm said, as it aims to augment
its product offering to include merchant banking.
** The Irish government agreed to sell its 25 percent stake
in Aer Lingus to IAG, paving the way for the
owner of British Airways and Iberia to make a formal bid to buy
the Irish carrier.
** Taiwan's CTBC Financial Holding Company Ltd,
formerly Chinatrust Financial Holding Co Ltd, will buy 100
percent of China CITIC Bank International Ltd for T$11.67
billion ($381.4 million), CTBC officials said.
** Israeli software provider Nice Systems is in
talks to acquire chat software firm LivePerson, the
Calcalist financial news website said.
** UBS is seeking to offload its private bank in
Australia to the unit's management, its former Australian wealth
management boss said, after what is believed to be a review of
underperforming businesses at the Swiss bank.
** Fortescue Metals Group said it was not aware of
any parties seeking permission from Australia's regulators to
take a stake in the company, after its shares jumped 15 percent
on a media report that Chinese firms had applied to buy a stake.
** Several medium-sized Italian banks are assessing possible
mergers and acquisitions due to regulatory changes, Bank of
Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said.
** Skymark Airlines Inc's biggest creditor,
aircraft leasing company Intrepid Aviation Ltd, plans
to try to block ANA Holdings Inc from taking a 16.5
percent stake in the failed Japanese discount carrier, two
people said.
($1 = T$30.5970)
($1 = 0.9195 euros)
(Compiled by Anannya Pramanick, Neha Dimri and Anya George
Tharakan in Bengaluru)