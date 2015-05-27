Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

May 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Wednesday:
** Airbus Group may block an attempt by Japanese
carrier ANA Holdings to become a key shareholder in
Skymark Airlines, people familiar with the matter
said, becoming the second major creditor in the failed discount
airline to threaten ANA's participation in a revival bid.
** Crescent Point Energy Inc, Canada's No.4
independent oil and gas producer, said on Tuesday it has agreed
to acquire Legacy Oil + Gas Inc for shares and debt
worth C$1.53 billion ($1.23 billion), adding oil production in
its core regions in Western Canada and North Dakota.
** China's Zijin Mining Group , which
announced two acquisitions on Tuesday for more than $700
million, believes now is the good time to buy overseas assets as
the mining sector is weak, a senior executive said on Wednesday.
** The Irish government agreed to sell its 25 percent stake
in Aer Lingus to IAG, paving the way for the
owner of British Airways and Iberia to formally launch its 1.36
billion euro ($1.48 billion) bid for the Irish carrier.
IAG is hopeful that Ryanair, a major shareholder in Aer
Lingus, will see its offer as attractive.
** Reynolds American Inc on Tuesday won U.S.
antitrust approval to buy smaller rival Lorillard in a
deal that would combine the No. 2 and No. 3 U.S. cigarette
companies.
** Nokia said it is buying U.S. company Eden Rock
Communications to boost its offering in its mainstay telecoms
network equipment business. The Finnish company did not disclose
the value of the deal.
** Chinese microblog Weibo Corp will invest $142
million in China's dominant taxi-hailing firms Didi Taxi and
Kuaidi Taxi, a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing
showed.
** Hormel Foods Corp said it would buy natural and
organic meat processor Applegate Farms LLC for about $775
million to cater to an increasing demand for food free of
antibiotics, hormones and artificial additives.
** Vox Media, owner of The Verge and other websites, is
acquiring Revere Digital, the company that owns technology news
website Re/code, according to a post on the Re/code website on
Tuesday.
** Go Scale, the investment fund that is purchasing Philips'
lighting components unit Lumileds, said it would fund the
acquisition in part by raising $1.93 billion (1.77 billion
euros) in debt.
** Petrolimex, Vietnam's largest oil product importer and
distributor, is seeking to sell a stake of between 15 and 25
percent to Japan's JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, a
Petrolimex executive was quoted as saying.
** In the first case of a Chinese bank investing in a
Taiwanese peer, China Citic Bank Corp said it will own
3.8 percent of CTBC Financial Holding Company Ltd
after buying shares worth 2.35 billion yuan ($378.97 million)
in a private placement.
** French telecoms group Orange said on Wednesday
it saw no need to buy further assets in Spain following a
takeover of Spanish rival Jazztel which was approved by
the Spanish regulator on Tuesday.
