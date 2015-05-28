Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Macquarie, Becton, Dickinson & Co, IMI, VTB, Varo Energy,
Shinsei Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, Vodafone Group and General
Electric)
May 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Avago Technologies Ltd agreed to buy fellow
chipmaker Broadcom Corp in a cash-and-stock deal valued
at $37 billion to boost its mobile chip and data networking
businesses.
** Australian infrastructure investor Macquarie has
tapped Citi to work on a potential sale of service station
provider Moto in a deal that could be worth more than $1.1
billion pounds, three sources familiar with the matter said.
** European private equity firm Cinven said it had agreed to
buy French medical diagnostics provider Labco SA for
1.2 billion euros ($1.31 billion), marking the latest in a long
line of recent healthcare deals.
** Indonesia's second largest bank by assets PT Bank Rakyat
Indonesia has appointed JPMorgan to help sell a stake
in a life insurance unit which the lender is in the process of
buying, director Haru Koesmahargyo told Reuters.
** Chinese developer Sunac China Holdings scrapped
a takeover offer for troubled smaller rival Kaisa Group Holdings
, renewing investor uncertainty over Kaisa's ability to
repay almost $11 billion in debt.
** Medical equipment supplier Becton, Dickinson & Co
is exploring a sale of its V. Mueller surgical instruments
business following its $12 billion acquisition of peer
CareFusion Corp, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Israel said on Thursday it had received applications from
12 potential buyers to take part in the privatisation of Israel
Military Industries (IMI), one of its largest defence
contractors.
** Russia's second-largest bank VTB is looking to
sell Rusenergo Fund, a company it started managing recently and
which invests in Russian power-generation companies, by the end
of the year, a source with knowledge of the bank's plans said.
** Varo Energy, a joint venture between the world's top oil
trader Vitol and private equity firm Carlyle Group
, is expanding its reach in Europe through a merger with
Dutch-based storage and trading company Argos, the companies
said.
** Japan's Shinsei Bank Ltd is interested in GE
Capital's Asia-Pacific operations, its president said, as the
mid-sized lender tries to grow its business into niche markets
to stave off competition from bigger rivals.
** Intesa Sanpaolo has dropped the sale of its
Ukrainian unit Pravex-Bank to Centragas Holding because
regulators had yet to give their go-ahead for the deal, the
Italian bank said.
** Vodafone Group Plc said it sold its stake in
Indian telecom infrastructure firm Bharti Infotel to its holding
company Bharti Enterprises for $200 million.
** General Electric Co has picked Deutsche Bank
to sell Italian lender GE Capital Interbanca as part
of a strategic review to refocus the U.S. conglomerate around
its industrial base, two sources familiar with the matter said.
** As General Electric Co seeks to unload most of its
finance assets, it is prioritizing the sale of businesses that
provide lending to U.S. and European private equity firms, and
to healthcare-related businesses, GE Capital's top executive
said.
** Italiaonline, the Internet company controlled by Egyptian
businessman Naguib Sawiris, is expected to launch its takeover
bid for Seat Pagine Gialle around mid-September, two
sources close to the matter told Reuters.
** Australian infrastructure investor Macquarie has
tapped Citigroup to work on a potential sale of service
station provider Moto, in a deal that could be worth more than
1.1 billion pounds ($1.68 billion), three sources familiar with
the matter said.
** Vietnam's biggest brewer Sabeco said nine companies have
submitted applications to buy a stake in the state-owned
company.
** Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding, the investment
firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, has no
plans to invest in Snapchat, a source familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
** Opel CEO Karl-Thomas Neumann ruled out a deal with
Fiat but said he sees the need to improve volume,
scale and utilisation in the auto industry and at Opel.
** Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio
Marchionne said he is convinced there will be another merger
deal in the carmaking industry within the next three years. He
did not deny reports that he sent an email earlier this year
courting U.S. rival General Motors.
** The logistics arm of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd is lining up a major warehouse
expansion to streamline deliveries across the nation, devoting a
large slice of long-term $16 billion investment plans to adding
new space.
** Bill payments firm PayPoint Plc said it would
sell its parking and online payment processing companies to
focus on its retail services businesses in the UK, Ireland and
Romania.
** GIC Private Ltd, Singapore's sovereign wealth
fund, bought an undisclosed stake in Brazilian hospital chain
Rede D'Or from investment bank BTG Pactual for
1.6 billion reais ($509.46 million), the bank said in a filing
on Wednesday.
** Rajawali Group, one of Indonesia's biggest conglomerates,
plans to divest part of its stake in oil palm plantation company
PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk, a source familiar with
the matter said.
** Tauron, Poland's second-largest energy group, is
considering submitting a final bid to buy smaller rival PKP
Energetyka with insurer PZU as a partner, the
Rzeczpospolita daily quoted Tauron's CEO as saying.
** The management of state investment firm SDH, which is
coordinating privatisation in Slovenia, supports the sale of
Telekom Slovenia to the only bidder, daily newspaper
Dnevnik reported. PE firm Cinven is the only bidder
and has offered up to 130 euros per share, according to a
Reuters source.
** French gas and power group Engie hopes to make
acquisitions in the oil and gas exploration and production
industry in the coming months, an executive at the company
formerly called GDF Suez said.
($1 = 0.9147 euros)
($1 = 3.1406 reais)
($1 = 0.6547 pounds)
(Compiled by Neha Dimri and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)