Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Macquarie, Becton, Dickinson & Co, IMI, VTB, Varo Energy, Shinsei Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, Vodafone Group and General Electric)

May 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Avago Technologies Ltd agreed to buy fellow chipmaker Broadcom Corp in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $37 billion to boost its mobile chip and data networking businesses.

** Australian infrastructure investor Macquarie has tapped Citi to work on a potential sale of service station provider Moto in a deal that could be worth more than $1.1 billion pounds, three sources familiar with the matter said.

** European private equity firm Cinven said it had agreed to buy French medical diagnostics provider Labco SA for 1.2 billion euros ($1.31 billion), marking the latest in a long line of recent healthcare deals.

** Indonesia's second largest bank by assets PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has appointed JPMorgan to help sell a stake in a life insurance unit which the lender is in the process of buying, director Haru Koesmahargyo told Reuters.

** Chinese developer Sunac China Holdings scrapped a takeover offer for troubled smaller rival Kaisa Group Holdings , renewing investor uncertainty over Kaisa's ability to repay almost $11 billion in debt.

** Medical equipment supplier Becton, Dickinson & Co is exploring a sale of its V. Mueller surgical instruments business following its $12 billion acquisition of peer CareFusion Corp, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Israel said on Thursday it had received applications from 12 potential buyers to take part in the privatisation of Israel Military Industries (IMI), one of its largest defence contractors.

** Russia's second-largest bank VTB is looking to sell Rusenergo Fund, a company it started managing recently and which invests in Russian power-generation companies, by the end of the year, a source with knowledge of the bank's plans said.

** Varo Energy, a joint venture between the world's top oil trader Vitol and private equity firm Carlyle Group , is expanding its reach in Europe through a merger with Dutch-based storage and trading company Argos, the companies said.

** Japan's Shinsei Bank Ltd is interested in GE Capital's Asia-Pacific operations, its president said, as the mid-sized lender tries to grow its business into niche markets to stave off competition from bigger rivals.

** Intesa Sanpaolo has dropped the sale of its Ukrainian unit Pravex-Bank to Centragas Holding because regulators had yet to give their go-ahead for the deal, the Italian bank said.

** Vodafone Group Plc said it sold its stake in Indian telecom infrastructure firm Bharti Infotel to its holding company Bharti Enterprises for $200 million.

** General Electric Co has picked Deutsche Bank to sell Italian lender GE Capital Interbanca as part of a strategic review to refocus the U.S. conglomerate around its industrial base, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** As General Electric Co seeks to unload most of its finance assets, it is prioritizing the sale of businesses that provide lending to U.S. and European private equity firms, and to healthcare-related businesses, GE Capital's top executive said.

** Italiaonline, the Internet company controlled by Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris, is expected to launch its takeover bid for Seat Pagine Gialle around mid-September, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

** Vietnam's biggest brewer Sabeco said nine companies have submitted applications to buy a stake in the state-owned company.

** Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding, the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, has no plans to invest in Snapchat, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Opel CEO Karl-Thomas Neumann ruled out a deal with Fiat but said he sees the need to improve volume, scale and utilisation in the auto industry and at Opel.

** Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said he is convinced there will be another merger deal in the carmaking industry within the next three years. He did not deny reports that he sent an email earlier this year courting U.S. rival General Motors.

** The logistics arm of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is lining up a major warehouse expansion to streamline deliveries across the nation, devoting a large slice of long-term $16 billion investment plans to adding new space.

** Bill payments firm PayPoint Plc said it would sell its parking and online payment processing companies to focus on its retail services businesses in the UK, Ireland and Romania.

** GIC Private Ltd, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, bought an undisclosed stake in Brazilian hospital chain Rede D'Or from investment bank BTG Pactual for 1.6 billion reais ($509.46 million), the bank said in a filing on Wednesday.

** Rajawali Group, one of Indonesia's biggest conglomerates, plans to divest part of its stake in oil palm plantation company PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk, a source familiar with the matter said.

** Tauron, Poland's second-largest energy group, is considering submitting a final bid to buy smaller rival PKP Energetyka with insurer PZU as a partner, the Rzeczpospolita daily quoted Tauron's CEO as saying.

** The management of state investment firm SDH, which is coordinating privatisation in Slovenia, supports the sale of Telekom Slovenia to the only bidder, daily newspaper Dnevnik reported. PE firm Cinven is the only bidder and has offered up to 130 euros per share, according to a Reuters source.

** French gas and power group Engie hopes to make acquisitions in the oil and gas exploration and production industry in the coming months, an executive at the company formerly called GDF Suez said. ($1 = 0.9147 euros) ($1 = 3.1406 reais) ($1 = 0.6547 pounds) (Compiled by Neha Dimri and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)