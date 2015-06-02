Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Jiangsu Hongda New Material, Bpifrance, AstraZeneca, Porr
)
June 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** China's Jiangsu Hongda New Material Co Ltd
will acquire Chinese display advertising company Focus Media for
45.7 billion yuan ($7.37 billion) via an asset swap, cash and
share issue deal, paving the way for Focus Media's backdoor
listing in China.
** The French government's Bpifrance sovereign wealth fund
could take a stake of between 10 percent and 30 percent in
Verallia as part of a sale of the European glass bottle maker by
Saint-Gobain, a source familiar with the matter said,
confirming a report by Le Monde.
** AstraZeneca Plc would consider acquiring
a developer of a new type of cancer therapy aimed at
supercharging the body's immune response, Bloomberg quoted Chief
Executive Pascal Soriot as saying on Tuesday.
** Hong Kong-based investment firm PAG is in the final
stages of selling for at least 100 billion yen ($800 million)
properties it bought from Daimler AG's Japanese truck
business, people with knowledge of the matter said.
** Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay has made an
indicative offer for Metro's department store chain
Kaufhof, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** New Zealand petrol retailer Z Energy Ltd said on
Tuesday it plans to acquire Chevron Corp's downstream
operations in the country as the U.S. energy company unloads
assets in the region in response to falling oil prices and
struggling margins.
Under the NZ$785 million ($556 million) deal, Z Energy will
pick up all of the roughly 150 Caltex service stations and 70
truck fuelling stations operated by Chevron, along with its
lubricant interests, adding to Z Energy's 210 Z service
stations.
** Brazilian telecommunications company Oi SA
said on Tuesday it had completed the sale of its Portuguese
operations, known as PT Portugal, to the Portuguese unit of
France's Altice SA.
Altice paid 5.789 billion euros ($6.39 billion) in the deal,
869 million euros of which went to paying off PT Portugal's
debts and 4.920 billion euros of which were added to Oi's cash
holdings.
** Wanda Cinema Line Corp, a unit of China's
leading property developer Dalian Wanda Group, said it would buy
Australian cinema chain Hoyts Group, a purchase that underscores
its parent's ambitions to become a global entertainment company.
Wanda Cinema, in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, did not
disclose how much it would pay for Hoyts.
** Austrian construction company Porr has agreed
with Germany's Bilfinger to buy their Polish unit
Bilfinger Infrastructure S.A. for 21.5 million euros ($24.05
million).
** Private equity firm Silver Lake Partners LP said on
Monday it would lead a $500 million investment in Qunar Cayman
Islands Ltd, the Chinese travel website controlled by
the country's internet search engine company Baidu Inc.
** Main shareholder and founder at Poland's largest shoe
retailer CCC found buyers for a 7.8-percent stake in
the company at around 170 zlotys ($45.19) per share, market
sources said on Tuesday.
** South Korea's Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd
is considering spinning off some of its least
profitable businesses as part of restructuring efforts
throughout Samsung Group ahead of a looming management
succession.
** Newmont Mining Corp is in exclusive talks with
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd as it moves closer toward
clinching a deal to buy the African miner's Cripple Creek &
Victor gold mine in Colorado, according to two sources familiar
with the matter.
A sale could be finalized soon, and the price for the gold
asset is likely to be well below the $1 billion that was
initially speculated on by analysts, said the sources.
** Fund manager Henderson Group said on Tuesday it
had bought two Australian boutique fund managers in a bid to
accelerate its global expansion.
Henderson Chief Executive Andrew Formica said the deals
would take the group into the Top 30 of Australian asset
managers.
** KWS Saat, a German supplier of conventionally
bred seeds, said it would look at selected seed assets if they
were put on offer as part of a potential merger of rivals
Monsanto and Syngenta.
** Deutsche Boerse's new Chief Executive Carsten
Kengeter said he would not rule out either bolt-on or large
acquisitions as the exchange operator reviews its business
targets and prospects.
** A subsidiary of Egypt's Pioneers Holding has
acquired a cable production factory in a deal worth 286 million
Egyptian pounds ($37 million), the company said.
** Oil producer Premier Oil has struck a deal to
take full ownership of its Solan oil project west of Shetlands
in the North Sea, taking over a 40 percent stake from project
partner Chrysaor.
** Grains and biofuels marketer CHS Inc has bought
Patriot Renewable Fuels' Illinois ethanol plant, its second such
purchase in a year, to boost its footprint in ethanol at a time
of high inventories and low margins.
** British-based holiday resort group Center Parcs has been
bought by U.S.-listed company Brookfield Property Partners
, after previous owner Blackstone opted to sell the
company rather than float it.
($1 = 6.19 Chinese yuan renminbi)
($1 = 124.12 yen)
($1 = 0.91 euros)
($1 = 1.41 New Zealand dollars)
($1 = 3.76 zlotys)
(Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)