Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Jiangsu Hongda New Material, Bpifrance, AstraZeneca, Porr )

June 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** China's Jiangsu Hongda New Material Co Ltd will acquire Chinese display advertising company Focus Media for 45.7 billion yuan ($7.37 billion) via an asset swap, cash and share issue deal, paving the way for Focus Media's backdoor listing in China.

** The French government's Bpifrance sovereign wealth fund could take a stake of between 10 percent and 30 percent in Verallia as part of a sale of the European glass bottle maker by Saint-Gobain, a source familiar with the matter said, confirming a report by Le Monde.

** AstraZeneca Plc would consider acquiring a developer of a new type of cancer therapy aimed at supercharging the body's immune response, Bloomberg quoted Chief Executive Pascal Soriot as saying on Tuesday.

** Hong Kong-based investment firm PAG is in the final stages of selling for at least 100 billion yen ($800 million) properties it bought from Daimler AG's Japanese truck business, people with knowledge of the matter said.

** Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay has made an indicative offer for Metro's department store chain Kaufhof, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** New Zealand petrol retailer Z Energy Ltd said on Tuesday it plans to acquire Chevron Corp's downstream operations in the country as the U.S. energy company unloads assets in the region in response to falling oil prices and struggling margins.

Under the NZ$785 million ($556 million) deal, Z Energy will pick up all of the roughly 150 Caltex service stations and 70 truck fuelling stations operated by Chevron, along with its lubricant interests, adding to Z Energy's 210 Z service stations.

** Brazilian telecommunications company Oi SA said on Tuesday it had completed the sale of its Portuguese operations, known as PT Portugal, to the Portuguese unit of France's Altice SA.

Altice paid 5.789 billion euros ($6.39 billion) in the deal, 869 million euros of which went to paying off PT Portugal's debts and 4.920 billion euros of which were added to Oi's cash holdings.

** Wanda Cinema Line Corp, a unit of China's leading property developer Dalian Wanda Group, said it would buy Australian cinema chain Hoyts Group, a purchase that underscores its parent's ambitions to become a global entertainment company.

Wanda Cinema, in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, did not disclose how much it would pay for Hoyts.

** Austrian construction company Porr has agreed with Germany's Bilfinger to buy their Polish unit Bilfinger Infrastructure S.A. for 21.5 million euros ($24.05 million).

** Private equity firm Silver Lake Partners LP said on Monday it would lead a $500 million investment in Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd, the Chinese travel website controlled by the country's internet search engine company Baidu Inc.

** Main shareholder and founder at Poland's largest shoe retailer CCC found buyers for a 7.8-percent stake in the company at around 170 zlotys ($45.19) per share, market sources said on Tuesday.

** South Korea's Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd is considering spinning off some of its least profitable businesses as part of restructuring efforts throughout Samsung Group ahead of a looming management succession.

** Newmont Mining Corp is in exclusive talks with AngloGold Ashanti Ltd as it moves closer toward clinching a deal to buy the African miner's Cripple Creek & Victor gold mine in Colorado, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

A sale could be finalized soon, and the price for the gold asset is likely to be well below the $1 billion that was initially speculated on by analysts, said the sources.

** Fund manager Henderson Group said on Tuesday it had bought two Australian boutique fund managers in a bid to accelerate its global expansion.

Henderson Chief Executive Andrew Formica said the deals would take the group into the Top 30 of Australian asset managers.

** KWS Saat, a German supplier of conventionally bred seeds, said it would look at selected seed assets if they were put on offer as part of a potential merger of rivals Monsanto and Syngenta.

** Deutsche Boerse's new Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said he would not rule out either bolt-on or large acquisitions as the exchange operator reviews its business targets and prospects.

** A subsidiary of Egypt's Pioneers Holding has acquired a cable production factory in a deal worth 286 million Egyptian pounds ($37 million), the company said.

** Oil producer Premier Oil has struck a deal to take full ownership of its Solan oil project west of Shetlands in the North Sea, taking over a 40 percent stake from project partner Chrysaor.

** Grains and biofuels marketer CHS Inc has bought Patriot Renewable Fuels' Illinois ethanol plant, its second such purchase in a year, to boost its footprint in ethanol at a time of high inventories and low margins.

** British-based holiday resort group Center Parcs has been bought by U.S.-listed company Brookfield Property Partners , after previous owner Blackstone opted to sell the company rather than float it.

($1 = 6.19 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 124.12 yen) ($1 = 0.91 euros) ($1 = 1.41 New Zealand dollars) ($1 = 3.76 zlotys) (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)