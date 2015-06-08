Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

June 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Switzerland's Syngenta rejected a second takeover proposal from agrochemicals firm Monsanto on Monday, saying its U.S. rival had made no attempt to seriously address regulatory concerns over the potential deal.

** Swedish rare diseases drugmaker Swedish Orphan Biovitrum's said it had terminated discussions over a possible offer for the company. Sobi said in late April that it had received a preliminary bid proposal, with Pfizer identified by Reuters as the potential bidder.

** France's Saint-Gobain has agreed to sell its Verallia glass bottle making unit to private equity firm Apollo Global Management for an enterprise value of 2.95 billion euros ($3.27 billion), it said on Monday.

** German regional wireless operator Airdata has filed a challenge with the EU General Court to Telefonica Deutschland's 8.6-billion-euro ($9.6 billion) acquisition of E-Plus.

** Telecoms company O2 Czech Republic's majority owner PPF said on Monday other shareholders would get 78 crowns per share in its planned buyout offer, 58 percent above the stock's notional price set after the company spun off its infrastructure business last week.

** Asia Coal Energy Ventures (ACE) raised its offer price for Asia Resource Minerals by about 37 percent on Monday, winning support of large stakeholder Nat Rothschild and moving closer to a takeover of the troubled coal miner.

** Telecom Italia tower unit INWIT is interested in buying other tower assets as it seeks to play a leading role in any future sector consolidation following its listing on the Milan bourse.

** Waterland Financial Holdings, a mid-sized financial holding firm, said on Monday it plans to buy an 80 percent stake in COTA Commercial Bank for T$8 billion ($258 million) via cash, in the latest acquisition in Taiwan's fragmented financial market. ($1 = 0.8989 euros) ($1 = 31.1500 Taiwan dollars) (Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)