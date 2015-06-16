Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

June 16 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1045 GMT on Tuesday:
** A 13 billion pound ($20 billion) mortgage portfolio put
up for sale by UK Asset Resolution, the "bad bank" charged with
winding down the assets of two failed British lenders, has lured
interest from several possible bidders, the group's boss said.
** U.S. cosmetics group Coty Inc has won auctions
to acquire three businesses from Procter & Gamble Co for
as much as $12 billion, a source familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
** Cinven is still interested in buying Telekom
Slovenia, the UK investment firm said on Tuesday, a
day after Slovenia rejected its bid.
** German property firm Alstria Office REIT AG
announced plans to make an all-share takeover offer for peer DO
Deutsche Office AG, valuing the company at close to
800 million euros ($901.5 million).
** Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd
would consider taking control of Indonesia's PT Eagle High
Plantations Tbk after first buying 37 percent for $680
million, Chief Executive Mohd Emir Mavani Abdullah said.
** Westpac Banking Corp, Australia's No.2 lender by
market value, said it plans to cut part of its stake in its
wealth management arm, helping it raise up to A$700 million
($544 million) in an effort to boost its capital ratios.
** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has
bought a 3.7 percent stake in Insurance Australia Group Ltd
for A$500 million ($388 million), as part of a
partnership that IAG said would reduce its capital requirements
and support its return on equity targets.
** Defence firm Samsung Techwin Co Ltd said it
would sign an agreement giving it an option to buy Thales SA's
50 percent stake in their unlisted South Korean joint
venture, valued at about $190 million.
** Goldcorp Inc will sell its 25.6 percent stake in
Tahoe Resources Inc for C$998.5 million ($811.26
million) in a bought deal, the two precious metals producers
said on Monday.
** Sun Life Financial Inc said Monday that it is
acquiring North American real estate investment manager Bentall
Kennedy Group for C$560 million ($454.03 million), as part of
the financial services group's broader investment
diversification strategy.
** U.S. gun maker Colt filed for bankruptcy protection on
Sunday and has put itself up for sale in an unusual auction,
with an opening proposal from its current owner. The bid? Zero
dollars.
($1 = C$1.23)
($1 = A$1.29)
($1 = 0.8874 euros)
($1 = 0.6411 pounds)
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)