Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

June 17 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Coty Inc is on track to acquire Proctor & Gamble
Co's beauty business in a $12 billion deal that would
make the U.S. cosmetic company the world leader in perfume and
hair care, sources close to the matter said.
** European Union market competition regulators are set to
decide by July 20 whether to approve the 4.4 billion-pound ($6.9
billion) merger deal between Ball Corp and Rexam Plc
, the world's two largest makers of drinks cans.
** Botox-maker Allergan Plc said it would buy
Kythera Biopharmaceuticals Inc in a cash-and-stock deal
valued at about $2.1 billion, to expand its line of cosmetic
treatments.
** Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, a maker of hospital
equipment, wound-care and surgical products, said it would buy
privately held Welch Allyn for about $2.05 billion to expand
into the point-of-care diagnostics market.
** Nigeria's privatization of 10 independent power plants
(IPPs) that could fetch up to $5.6 billion is stalling due to a
lack of gas supply, the chief executive of Aiteo Power and Gas
said.
** Electronic measurement instruments maker Keysight
Technologies Inc will buy Britain's Anite Plc,
which tests handsets and telecom networks, in a cash deal valued
at about 388 million pounds ($607 million).
** Singapore-listed Frasers Centrepoint Ltd said
one of its units has bought a UK boutique hotel operator for
363.4 million pounds ($571.8 million), to boost its hospitality
business.
** Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd, a China-based maker
of mobile security software, said a consortium led by Chief
Executive Hongyi Zhou offered to buy the company.
** Insurance company Old Mutual Plc said it had
scaled up its sale of a stake in its U.S. asset management arm
due to strong investor demand and total proceeds could now hit
$268 million.
** Deutsche Telekom AG is in talks with U.S.
cable company Comcast Corp about a potential sale of
T-Mobile US Inc, German Manager Magazin reported on
Wednesday, citing sources.
** Portugal's Banco BPI SA failed in a bid to
eliminate a 20 percent cap on voting rights on Wednesday,
throwing a takeover by Spain's Caixabank into doubt.
** Russian gas company Gazprom OAO may offer up to
49 percent in its Baltic LNG project to a strategic partner and
the most likely candidates are Royal Dutch Shell Plc or
a consortium of Japanese firms, Russia's Kommersant newspaper
said.
** Shares in Telecom Italia SpA rose sharply on
Wednesday on the prospect of French media group Vivendi SA
cementing its influence over Italy's biggest phone
group once its current big shareholders exit. Vivendi is on
track to become Telecom Italia's largest shareholder when it
receives an 8.3 percent stake as part-payment for selling
Brazilian broadband group GVT to Spanish carrier Telefonica
.
** Bank Leumi said its subsidiary Leumi Partners
agreed to sell its entire 18.9 percent holding in a limited
partnership that invested in the trans-Israel toll highway for
351 million shekels ($91.5 million).
** Indonesia's PT Indosat Tbk and PT Media
Nusantara Citra Tbk (MNC) are separately looking at
buying a stake in Internet services provider PT Link Net Tbk
, company executives told Reuters.
** The Democratic Republic of Congo said on Tuesday that
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd's sale of a stake in the Kamoa copper
mine to China's Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd should be
suspended until concerns raised by the government can be
resolved.
** Poland's treasury minister, Andrzej Czerwinski, appointed
earlier this week, said he supported the country's biggest
insurer, state-controlled PZU's plans to buy back some
of Poland's banks.
** New Zealand-based Martin Aircraft Co Ltd and its
joint-venture partner Chinese KuangChi Science signed
an agreement with Beijing Voyage Investment Ltd at the Paris Air
Show which will allow the company to deliver its manned and
unmanned jetpacks to China's fast-growing aviation market.
Martin Aircraft also announced that it had penned a deal
with India's M2K group to sell the aircraft in India as well as
plans to open a European sales center in Prague.
** Italian regional utility A2A SpA has signed a
letter of intent with domestic rival LGH to assess over a period
of two months possible industrial partnerships, the two
companies said in a statement.
($1 = 0.64 pounds)
($1 = 3.84 shekels)
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)