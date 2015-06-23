Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

June 23 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Tuesday:
** Britain has cut its stake in Lloyds Banking Group
to below 17 percent, the finance ministry said in a
stock market disclosure on Tuesday, taking the total sum
recovered by the taxpayer to 11.5 billion pounds ($18.16
billion).
** British bookmaker Ladbrokes Plc confirmed on
Tuesday it was in merger talks with privately owned Gala Coral
Group.
** British banking group Barclays is in talks to
sell its natural resources-focused private equity business to
the unit's management, a person familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
** Global exporter Li & Fung Ltd has formed a
joint venture with two Chinese department store operators, with
the aim of setting up as many as 300 stores and developing its
own private labels, the Hong Kong firm said on Tuesday.
** South Africa's biggest fast-food restaurant chain Famous
Brands will take a 51 percent stake in its Botswana
franchise partner, it said on Tuesday, ahead of a potential
broader foray in the rest of Africa.
** Oman's Al Madina Insurance plans to acquire
domestic rival Vision Insurance, Al Madina said on Tuesday.
** Renewable power generator Infinis Energy Plc
has bought an 18.5-megawatt wind farm project from investment
firm Peel Group for an undisclosed sum, the company said on
Tuesday.
