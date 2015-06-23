Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

June 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Tuesday:

** Britain has cut its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to below 17 percent, the finance ministry said in a stock market disclosure on Tuesday, taking the total sum recovered by the taxpayer to 11.5 billion pounds ($18.16 billion).

** British bookmaker Ladbrokes Plc confirmed on Tuesday it was in merger talks with privately owned Gala Coral Group.

** British banking group Barclays is in talks to sell its natural resources-focused private equity business to the unit's management, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** Global exporter Li & Fung Ltd has formed a joint venture with two Chinese department store operators, with the aim of setting up as many as 300 stores and developing its own private labels, the Hong Kong firm said on Tuesday.

** South Africa's biggest fast-food restaurant chain Famous Brands will take a 51 percent stake in its Botswana franchise partner, it said on Tuesday, ahead of a potential broader foray in the rest of Africa.

** Oman's Al Madina Insurance plans to acquire domestic rival Vision Insurance, Al Madina said on Tuesday.

** Renewable power generator Infinis Energy Plc has bought an 18.5-megawatt wind farm project from investment firm Peel Group for an undisclosed sum, the company said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.6332 pounds) (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)