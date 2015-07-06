Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:
** Health insurer Aetna Inc said on Friday it would
buy smaller rival Humana Inc for about $37 billion in
cash and stock, in the largest ever deal in the insurance
industry.
** Canada's Potash Corp of Saskatchewan said it was
confident of addressing concerns raised by K+S over
its 7.9 billion euro ($8.7 billion) takeover proposal for the
German potash miner, giving K+S's stock a boost.
** Russian broadcaster CTC Media said it had
received a $200 million offer for 75 percent of its operating
assets in Russia and Kazakhstan from UTH Russia, part-owned by
billionaire Alisher Usmanov.
** Family-owned German car parts maker Eberspaecher is
exploring strategic options including a partnership with an
overseas peer or a partial sale as it seeks to expand its
international footprint, several people familiar with the matter
said.
** Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, which recently failed
in its bid for Citigroup's Egypt retail business, is
targeting acquisitions in 2016 in Asia, the Middle East, and
North Africa, its chief executive said.
** Kuwait's Al Ahli Bank received approval from
the Gulf state's central bank to buy Piraeus Bank's
Egyptian unit, it said on Monday.
** German asset manager Union Investment has bought most of
the remaining assets of Austria's Volksbanken as the
part-nationalised group winds down after failing European bank
stress tests.
** U.S. cigarette giant Philip Morris International Inc
plans to sell a stake worth at least $1 billion in
Indonesian unit PT HM Sampoerna Tbk to comply with
free-float rules, two people familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
** China Molybdenum Luoyang Co is poised to make
an offer for an overseas mining project costing up to $2.15
billion, the latest push by a Chinese enterprise to acquire
resource assets beyond its borders.
** U.S. media group Scripps Networks Interactive has
offered to pay a total of 3.2 billion zlotys ($843.64 million)
to buy the shares in Polish broadcaster TVN it does not
already own to take full control over the company and delist it.
** Elliott Associates has bought shares in Samsung Fire &
Marine Insurance Co Ltd, a spokeswoman for the South
Korean firm said, potentially strengthening the U.S. hedge
fund's hand in its bid to block an $8 billion proposed merger of
another two Samsung Group companies.
** Australian childcare operator Affinity Education
on Monday urged shareholders not to accept a $121 million
takeover offer from larger rival G8 Education Ltd,
saying it would refer the all-share bid to regulators after what
it called "opportunistic" off-market purchases of Affinity stock
by G8.
** Berlin is wooing private investors including Macquarie
and JP Morgan to take a stake in its
much-delayed new international airport, German newspaper Bild
wrote on Sunday.
** Mercedes F1 non-executive chairman Niki Lauda has
dismissed a report suggesting Formula One rival Red Bull could
switch from Renault to Mercedes engines with Aston Martin
branding.
** Formula One's commercial rights holders CVC Capital
Partners are under no pressure to sell their controlling stake
in the sport and want to keep it, co-chairman Donald Mackenzie
told Reuters.
** German utility RWE is considering a
restructuring that could see units such as RWE Generation and
RWE Innogy being merged or swallowed up by the parent group as
it battles an industry-wide crisis, a German newspaper reported
on Saturday.
** Consolidation continues to be necessary in the auto
industry but there is nothing new to report on Fiat Chrysler's
desire for a tie-up with General Motors
, FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Friday.
** South African gaming and hotel group Tsogo Sun Holdings
has scrapped plans to buy a minority stake in two
casinos owned by Sun International, the companies said.
** Copenhagen-based private equity firm Polaris said it had
made a binding offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Danish
ferry company Mols-Linien and planned to delist the
company from the stock exchange.
** Creditors of insolvent German wind park operator Prokon
have voted to try to revive the company themselves, rejecting a
takeover bid from utility EnBW, the administrator said
on Thursday.
** The entertainment arm of Chinese property conglomerate
Dalian Wanda Group said on Friday it would lead an almost 6
billion yuan ($967 million) investment into one of China's
biggest travel websites, its first foray into online tourism.
** Dutch lender ING Group is set to win the auction
to buy HSBC Holdings Plc's Turkish business, people
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
** Dollar Tree Inc was given the go-ahead to buy
Family Dollar Stores Inc by the U.S. Federal Trade
Commission on condition that they sell 330 Family Dollar stores,
putting to rest a year-long merger saga.
** Sycamore Partners is preparing an offer for Belk Inc that
could value the U.S. department store chain at between $3
billion and $3.5 billion, including debt, and become the buyout
firm's largest deal, people familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
($1 = 3.7931 zlotys)
($1 = 0.9008 euros)
($1 = 6.2047 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)