Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

July 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** A South Korean court denied an injunction request by a U.S. hedge fund trying to block builder Samsung C&T Corp from selling treasury shares to ally KCC Corp , clearing another hurdle for a proposed $8 billion merger of Samsung Group firms.

** Saudi Arabia's Sadara Basic Services said its parent firm signed a 14.13 billion riyal ($3.77 billion) deal with Saudi Electricity Company to supply electric power to its chemicals complex in Jubail Industrial City.

** Monstanto Chief Executive Hugh Grant had held "very constructive" talks with Syngenta shareholders and reiterated to a Swiss newspaper it could raise its $45 billion offer for the Swiss group under certain conditions.

** Private equity firm KKR & Co has re-entered the list of eligible bidders for Tesco's South Korean business after offering to increase its bid price, the Korea Economic Daily reported.

** Axel Springer said its majority owner Friede Springer, the company founder's widow, would not give up control of the German publisher, but did not deny outright that it was in merger talks with broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1.

Sources had told Reuters late on Monday that Springer, the publisher of Europe's best-selling tabloid Bild, and ProSiebenSat.1, broadcaster of mass-market hits like Germany's Next Topmodel, had restarted talks to combine to better adapt to rapidly changing markets.

** Investment firms 3i Infrastructure and AMP Capital have agreed to buy Danish shipping company Esvagt for 4.1 billion Danish crowns ($607 million), aiming to tap growing demand for servicing offshore wind farms.

** Malaysian palm plantation firm Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd is putting a hold on acquisitions after a three-year, $2.5 billion spree designed to boost output and will now focus on consolidating investments.

** Denison Mines Corp on Monday agreed to buy competitor Fission Uranium Corp for around C$483 million ($381.97 million), creating a diversified Canadian uranium company with projects centered on the Northern Saskatchewan region.

** Private equity group Abraaj said it has bought a majority stake in Mouka, a Nigerian mattress manufacturer and that it plans to expand the business further into the West African market.

** Swedish enterprise software maker IFS said it agreed to buy Dutch software firm Visionwaves with sales of around 4.9 million euros ($5.45 million).

** Kit and Ace, a Canadian retail start-up backed by the billionaire family behind Lululemon Athletica Inc, has opened its first overseas location, but has no plans to take the business public, its co-founder said on Monday.

($1 = 6.7689 Danish crowns) ($1 = 3.7495 riyals) ($1 = 0.8998 euros) ($1 = C$1.2645) (Compiled by Natalie Grover)