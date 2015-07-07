Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Goldman Sachs, Ambev, Monsanto, Iberdrola; updates Gaming
July 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** A South Korean court denied an injunction request by a
U.S. hedge fund trying to block builder Samsung C&T Corp
from selling treasury shares to ally KCC Corp
, clearing another hurdle for a proposed $8 billion
merger of Samsung Group firms.
** Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, which leases
real estate to casino operators, raised its hostile bid for
Pinnacle Entertainment Inc's real estate assets, valuing
them at $5 billion, including debt.
** Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co
are among the global banks looking to invest in
Brazilian distressed loans, an area some are calling the flavor
of the month in Latin America's largest economy.
** Ambev SA, Brazil's largest drinks company,
said on Tuesday it had bought craft brewer Colorado for an
undisclosed sum, continuing its new strategy of buying premium
brands amid stagnant sales volumes in South America's biggest
beer market.
** Monsanto believes offering a higher break-up fee
to Syngenta if its $45 billion takeover approach does
not go ahead would be counterproductive, Chief Executive Hugh
Grant told a Swiss newspaper.
** Spanish power group Iberdrola will set out a new
proposal for its $3 billion takeover of U.S. firm UIL Holdings
, the two companies said on Tuesday, as they seek to
address objections raised by a Connecticut antitrust watchdog.
** Ireland-based Horizon Pharma Plc offered to buy
Depomed Inc in a $3 billion deal, taking its bid
hostile after the smaller drugmaker refused to engage in
talks.
** Hostess Brands LLC, the U.S. bakery company whose snack
cake brands include Twinkies and Ding Dongs, has pulled itself
from the auction block and will instead pursue an initial public
offering (IPO), according to people familiar with the matter.
** Japan's Aeon Co Ltd is interested in buying the
Malaysian operations of Britain's Tesco PLC, valued at
about 900 million pounds ($1.4 billion), people familiar with
the matter told Reuters.
** Saudi Arabia's Sadara Basic Services said its parent firm
signed a 14.13 billion riyal ($3.77 billion) deal with Saudi
Electricity Company to supply electric power to its
chemicals complex in Jubail Industrial City.
** Monstanto Chief Executive Hugh Grant had held
"very constructive" talks with Syngenta shareholders
and reiterated to a Swiss newspaper it could raise its $45
billion offer for the Swiss group under certain conditions.
** Private equity firm KKR & Co has re-entered the
list of eligible bidders for Tesco's South Korean
business after offering to increase its bid price, the Korea
Economic Daily reported.
** Germany's top TV broadcaster and the country's biggest
newspaper publisher are again testing the waters for a potential
merger that would need to negotiate the same regulatory hurdles
that derailed a deal a decade ago. Broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1
and Axel Springer have reignited talks
with the aim of consolidating their push into digital media
markets, sources said late on Monday.
** Investment firms 3i Infrastructure and AMP
Capital have agreed to buy Danish shipping company
Esvagt for 4.1 billion Danish crowns ($607 million), aiming to
tap growing demand for servicing offshore wind farms.
** Italian holding company Exor said it had
improved the terms of its offer for PartnerRe as it
seeks to convince the reinsurer's shareholders to vote against a
rival bid from Axis Capital Holdings.
** Malaysian palm plantation firm Felda Global Ventures
Holdings Bhd is putting a hold on acquisitions after a
three-year, $2.5 billion spree designed to boost output and will
now focus on consolidating investments.
** Denison Mines Corp on Monday agreed to buy
competitor Fission Uranium Corp for around C$483
million ($382 million), creating a diversified Canadian uranium
company with projects centered on the Northern Saskatchewan
region.
** Private equity group Abraaj said it has bought a majority
stake in Mouka, a Nigerian mattress manufacturer and that it
plans to expand the business further into the West African
market.
** Swedish enterprise software maker IFS said it
agreed to buy Dutch software firm Visionwaves with sales of
around 4.9 million euros ($5.5 million).
** Germany's SGL Group said it was splitting off
its main division, which makes graphite electrodes for steel
recycling in electric arc furnaces, into a separate legal
entity, while it looks into strategic options for the business.
** Kit and Ace, a Canadian retail start-up backed by the
billionaire family behind Lululemon Athletica Inc, has
opened its first overseas location, but has no plans to take the
business public, its co-founder said on Monday.
($1 = 0.64 pounds)
($1 = 6.77 Danish crowns)
($1 = 3.75 riyals)
($1 = 0.90 euros)
($1 = C$1.26)
(Compiled by Natalie Grover and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)