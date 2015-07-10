Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

July 10 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
** IAG is set to complete its takeover of Aer
Lingus after Ryanair said it would accept the
offer and a source familiar with the matter told Reuters the
British Airways-owner would gain conditional EU approval.
It is set clear the final hurdle and gain European Union
antitrust approval for the 1.3-billion-euro ($1.5 billion) bid
after improving concessions to ease competition worries, a
person familiar with the matter said.
** Taiwan's Far Eastone Telecommunications Co Ltd
and Morgan Stanley's private equity unit will buy
Taiwanese network TV operator China Network Systems for $2.3
billion, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.
** InterContinental Hotels Group said it had agreed
to sell InterContinental Hong Kong to a consortium of investors
for $938 million and may return some of the proceeds to
shareholders.
** Canada's Teck Resources Ltd agreed to sell
future output from its Chile mine to Royal Gold Inc
for $525 million upfront payment and 15 percent of
monthly average gold price at each delivery.
** Royal Dutch Shell's European supply and trading
arm has acquired Morgan Stanley's European gas and power
trading book, the Anglo-Dutch energy company said.
** PTT PCL has signed a franchise deal with
U.S.-based fast food chain Texas Chicken as Thailand's largest
energy firm tries to boost its revenue from non-oil businesses
amid weak crude oil prices.
** British artificial hip and knee maker Smith & Nephew
said it had bought a Russian distribution and
manufacturing business, in line with its strategy of expanding
in emerging markets.
** Buyout group General Atlantic will sell its majority
stake in German laboratory services company Amedes Holding AG to
Antin Infrastructure Partners, a specialised fund, the companies
said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8995 euros)
