Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

July 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** IAG is set to complete its takeover of Aer Lingus after Ryanair said it would accept the offer and a source familiar with the matter told Reuters the British Airways-owner would gain conditional EU approval.

It is set clear the final hurdle and gain European Union antitrust approval for the 1.3-billion-euro ($1.5 billion) bid after improving concessions to ease competition worries, a person familiar with the matter said.

** Taiwan's Far Eastone Telecommunications Co Ltd and Morgan Stanley's private equity unit will buy Taiwanese network TV operator China Network Systems for $2.3 billion, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.

** InterContinental Hotels Group said it had agreed to sell InterContinental Hong Kong to a consortium of investors for $938 million and may return some of the proceeds to shareholders.

** Canada's Teck Resources Ltd agreed to sell future output from its Chile mine to Royal Gold Inc for $525 million upfront payment and 15 percent of monthly average gold price at each delivery.

** Royal Dutch Shell's European supply and trading arm has acquired Morgan Stanley's European gas and power trading book, the Anglo-Dutch energy company said.

** PTT PCL has signed a franchise deal with U.S.-based fast food chain Texas Chicken as Thailand's largest energy firm tries to boost its revenue from non-oil businesses amid weak crude oil prices.

** British artificial hip and knee maker Smith & Nephew said it had bought a Russian distribution and manufacturing business, in line with its strategy of expanding in emerging markets.

** Buyout group General Atlantic will sell its majority stake in German laboratory services company Amedes Holding AG to Antin Infrastructure Partners, a specialised fund, the companies said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8995 euros) (Compiled by Natalie Grover)