Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Blackboard Inc, Qatar Airways, HeidelbergCement, Deutsche Telekom, Pininfarina)

July 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Blackboard Inc, a U.S. software company that provides learning tools for high school and university classrooms, is exploring a sale that it hopes could value it at as much as $3 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Honeywell International Inc said it would buy the utility consumption meter business of Britain's Melrose Industries Plc for 3.3 billion pounds ($5.14 billion) to boost its presence in high-growth regions.

** Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc said it would buy German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim's U.S. specialty generic drugs business for about $2.65 billion in cash and stock to bolster its presence in the United States.

** State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland intends to sell up to $2.2 billion shares in U.S. bank Citizens, which would cut its stake in that business to less than a quarter.

** Qatar Airways said it was in talks with IndiGo about taking a stake in India's biggest airline that would expand the Gulf carrier's foothold in one of the world's fastest growing aviation markets.

** German cement maker HeidelbergCement said it has agreed to buy a 45 percent stake in Italian rival Italcementi for around 1.67 billion euros ($1.85 billion) in cash and shares, as consolidation in the sector picks up.

** Deutsche Telekom and Telekom Austria are vying for a 58-percent stake in Serbian telephone and Internet operator Telekom Srbija, three people familiar with the matter said.

** Talks on the sale of indebted Italian car designer Pininfarina to Indian vehicle maker Mahindra & Mahindra will resume after the summer after the parties failed to strike a deal in July, two sources close to the matter said.

** BP is less likely to be acquired following its $18.7 billion settlement over the 2010 Macondo oil spill, Chief Executive Bob Dudley said on Tuesday.

** Sovereign fund China Investment Corp plans to buy Australia's biggest office block portfolio from Morgan Stanley for $1.82 billion, highlighting Beijing's appetite for stable assets offshore as the mainland economy sputters.

** Czech energy holding EPH and investment group PPF have submitted a joint bid of about 30 billion crowns ($1.2 billion) for downstream oil company Unipetrol, Czech newspaper Hospodarske Noviny said.

** Cash-rich Zurich Insurance is weighing a bid for British rival RSA Insurance Group which could top $8 billion and be the latest industry tie-up amid toughening regulations.

** German drugs packaging firm Gerresheimer has agreed to buy U.S. plastic vial maker Centor for $725 million in cash, giving it a leading position in the world's biggest drugs market.

** British engineering company GKN said it agreed to acquire Netherlands-based Fokker Technologies for 706 million euros ($781 million) including debt, to strengthen its position as a supplier to aeroplane manufacturers.

** Poland's main opposition party, a leader in pre-election polls, wants to block the already agreed 2-billion zloty ($537.1 million) sale of Polish state-run railways PKP's utility arm to global private equity fund CVC.

** South African private education firm Advtech is talking to other potential investors and has not referred a takeover bid by larger rival Curro Holdings to shareholders, the company's acting chief executive said on Tuesday.

** Romania's leftist government has approved a plan to sell a 26.7 percent stake in refinery Rompetrol Rafinare, controlled by Kazakhstan's KazMunaiGas, it said on Tuesday. The stake would be auctioned off and sold for no less than $200 million.

** Dutch brewer Heineken and spirits maker Diageo have agreed to end their 11-year cooperation in South Africa and Namibia in a series of deals to disentangle joint ventures.

Diageo said in a statement it would receive net cash of 2.5 billion rand ($198.4 million) from the transactions, which are expected to be completed by the end of the year. Heineken said the overall cost to it would be 1.9 billion rand.

** Real estate investment trust Medical Properties Trust Inc said on Monday it would buy privately held Capella Holdings Inc, owner of hospital operator Capella Healthcare Inc, for $900 million in cash.

** Telekom Austria is interested in buying the 58-percent stake in telephony and internet operator Telekom Srbija from Serbia, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

** German family-owned investment company Friedhelm Loh has raised its stake in steel distributor Kloeckner & Co to 10.38 percent, Kloeckner said.

($1 = 0.64 pounds) ($1 = 24.37 Czech crowns) ($1 = 0.90 euros) ($1 = 3.72 zlotys) ($1 = 12.60 rand) (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)