Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Berry Plastics, United Parcel Service, Avolon, SunOpta, Reliance Communications, Finmeccanica and others)

July 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:

** Plastic packaging products maker Berry Plastics Group Inc said it would buy Avintiv Inc, which makes materials used in products ranging from diapers to disinfectant wipes, for about $2.45 billion in cash from Blackstone Group LP.

** United Parcel Service Inc, the world's largest courier company, said it would buy Coyote Logistics from private equity firm Warburg Pincus for $1.8 billion to expand its full-truckload services.

** Irish aircraft leasing firm Avolon said it was considering an unsolicited takeover bid of $31 per share from China's Bohai Leasing Co Ltd, which would value the firm at over $2.5 billion.

** Martin Sorrell's WPP and buyout firm Providence agreed to buy British marketing group Chime Communications for 374 million pounds ($584 million) in a bid to turn the smaller group into a global sports marketing agency.

** Canadian organic food provider SunOpta Inc said it would buy organic frozen fruit supplier Sunrise Holdings Delaware Inc from private equity firm Paine & Partners LLC for about $450 million.

** India's Reliance Communications has revived a plan to sell a stake in its tower unit, attracting early interest from U.S. private equity firms as well as sector rivals, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Italian defence group Finmeccanica is waiting to decide on the future of its stake in European missile company MBDA and is open to considering a sale at the right price, CEO Mauro Moretti said.

** Italian packaging company Goglio is up for sale and has hired an adviser to bring it to the market some time in the autumn, people familiar with the matter said.

** Caixabank is not planning any acquisitions outside Spain, the lender's chief executive said, denying reports it is bidding for General Electric's (GE) Polish Bank BPH.

** MAN SE's minority shareholders may win higher cash compensation from Volkswagen after a court on Friday ruled the parent has to raise the price for the rest of the company.

** Barrick Gold Corp agreed on Thursday to sell 50 percent of its Zaldivar copper mine in Chile to copper miner Antofagasta Plc for $1 billion in cash, and both parties stressed that this was just the start of more cooperation.

** Sharp Corp said it would exit the TV set business in the Americas by selling its TV manufacturing plant in Mexico and license its brand in the Americas to China's Hisense Group. Hisense said it would pay $23.7 million for the business.

** Austrian utility Verbund is keen to take over smaller rival Kelag by buying out the stake of the country's Carinthia province, which is burdened by debt guarantees for defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria.

** Cigarette maker PT HM Sampoerna Tbk plans to launch a share sale of up to 20 trillion rupiah ($1.5 billion) in September or October to meet Indonesia's minimum free float requirement, IFR reported, citing two people close to the transaction.

** Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings' planned sale of shipper Neptune Orient Lines offers potential buyers a modern fleet at a comparative bargain price, expected to be around $2 billion, industry and banking sources said.

** LafargeHolcim, the world's biggest cement maker, offered to buy out the 11 percent stake it does not own in Greek peer Heracles 1.23 euros a share, or about 9.6 million euros, according to Reuters calculations.

** European cable operator Liberty Global said it had raised its stake in ITV to 9.9 percent through a hedging deal but still had no intention of taking over Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial TV firm.

($1=13,520.00 rupiah) ($1 = 0.6406 pounds) (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)