Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Aug 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Tuesday:

** Britain has sold a 2.1 billion pound ($3.3 billion) stake in Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) to kick off the disposal of its holding seven years after bailing out the bank, sparking a political row that the sale at a loss was being hurried.

** Seed giant Monsanto Co's unwanted takeover bid with Switzerland's Syngenta AG would face strong resistance in Brazil should it go forward, farmers and lawyers said, a hurdle that could delay or force major concessions to the $45 billion deal.

** Australia's Origin Energy Ltd said it will sell its controlling interest in New Zealand electricity generator and retailer Contact Energy Ltd and use the proceeds to reduce debt.

** Leumi, Israel's second-largest bank, said it had sold another 5.2 percent stake in conglomerate Israel Corp for 500 million shekels ($132 million).

** Community Health Systems Inc, the No. 2 U.S. publicly traded hospital operator, said on Monday it plans to spin off 38 hospitals and a consulting business into a separate company to focus on larger markets. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)