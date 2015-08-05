Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Shire, CWT, ABB, Teekay Tankers, Evergrain, RAK Ceramics)
Aug 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
** Shire Chief Executive Flemming Ornskov will need
to dig deeper in his pocket if he wants to win U.S. biotech
company Baxalta. The Danish doctor running the
London-listed drugmaker from offices in Massachusetts is not
taking the easy option with his $30 billion run at Baxalta.
** Private equity firms KKR, Blackstone and
Bain Capital have made informal approaches for buying CWT Ltd
, people familiar with the matter said, in a deal
estimated to value Singapore's largest logistics company at up
to S$1.6 billion ($1.2 billion).
** Swiss newspaper Handelszeitung reported that activist
investor Cevian wanted to build its stake in Swiss engineering
group ABB to as high as 20 percent.
** State-owned ChemChina will close its acquisition of a
stake in Pirelli from holding company Camfin on August
11, it said in a joint statement on Wednesday, clearing the way
to a takeover bid for the world's fifth-largest tyre maker.
** ANA Holdings Inc has won creditor backing to
lead a turnaround of bankrupt Japanese discount carrier Skymark
Airlines Inc, defeating a plan that proposed Delta
Air Lines Inc as its sponsor.
The victory gives Japan's largest carrier access to
Skymark's 36 landing slots at Tokyo's crowded Haneda airport,
helping it cement its domestic dominance over Japan Airlines Co
Ltd.
** Kuwait's Al Ahli Bank received approval from
the Egyptian central bank to buy Piraeus Bank's unit
in the North African country, it said on Wednesday.
** Leading German agricultural trading group BayWa AG
said on Wednesday it was buying German barley trader
Evergrain to expand its international malting barley business.
** United Arab Emirates-based RAK Ceramics, one of
the world's largest makers of ceramic goods, said it had fully
acquired its subsidiary in Iran, the latest investor seeking
opportunities after Tehran's nuclear deal.
** Finnish state-controlled utility Fortum said
it would take a 6.6 percent stake in a project to build a
Russian-designed nuclear reactor in Finland, satisfying a
government call for Finnish firms to own at least 60 percent of
it.
** Italy's Telecom Italia SpA is considering
merging its OpenAccess business unit that leases its landline
network to rivals with its wholesale business to avoid antitrust
charges of as much as 4 billion euros ($4.35 billion), Bloomberg
reported on Tuesday.
** U.S. drugmaker Pfizer gained European Union
antitrust approval on Tuesday for its proposed $15 billion
acquisition of U.S. rival Hospira Inc after pledging to
sell some drugs to allay competition concerns.
** Monsanto Co and Syngenta AG are not
holding any deal negotiations at this time, let alone
discussions about a price for Monsanto's proposed takeover of
its Swiss rival, sources familiar with both companies told
Reuters on Tuesday.
($1 = 1.3854 Singapore dollars)
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)