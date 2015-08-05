Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Shire, CWT, ABB, Teekay Tankers, Evergrain, RAK Ceramics)

Aug 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:

** Shire Chief Executive Flemming Ornskov will need to dig deeper in his pocket if he wants to win U.S. biotech company Baxalta. The Danish doctor running the London-listed drugmaker from offices in Massachusetts is not taking the easy option with his $30 billion run at Baxalta.

** Private equity firms KKR, Blackstone and Bain Capital have made informal approaches for buying CWT Ltd , people familiar with the matter said, in a deal estimated to value Singapore's largest logistics company at up to S$1.6 billion ($1.2 billion).

** Swiss newspaper Handelszeitung reported that activist investor Cevian wanted to build its stake in Swiss engineering group ABB to as high as 20 percent.

** State-owned ChemChina will close its acquisition of a stake in Pirelli from holding company Camfin on August 11, it said in a joint statement on Wednesday, clearing the way to a takeover bid for the world's fifth-largest tyre maker.

** ANA Holdings Inc has won creditor backing to lead a turnaround of bankrupt Japanese discount carrier Skymark Airlines Inc, defeating a plan that proposed Delta Air Lines Inc as its sponsor.

The victory gives Japan's largest carrier access to Skymark's 36 landing slots at Tokyo's crowded Haneda airport, helping it cement its domestic dominance over Japan Airlines Co Ltd.

** Kuwait's Al Ahli Bank received approval from the Egyptian central bank to buy Piraeus Bank's unit in the North African country, it said on Wednesday.

** Leading German agricultural trading group BayWa AG said on Wednesday it was buying German barley trader Evergrain to expand its international malting barley business.

** United Arab Emirates-based RAK Ceramics, one of the world's largest makers of ceramic goods, said it had fully acquired its subsidiary in Iran, the latest investor seeking opportunities after Tehran's nuclear deal.

** Finnish state-controlled utility Fortum said it would take a 6.6 percent stake in a project to build a Russian-designed nuclear reactor in Finland, satisfying a government call for Finnish firms to own at least 60 percent of it.

** Italy's Telecom Italia SpA is considering merging its OpenAccess business unit that leases its landline network to rivals with its wholesale business to avoid antitrust charges of as much as 4 billion euros ($4.35 billion), Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

** U.S. drugmaker Pfizer gained European Union antitrust approval on Tuesday for its proposed $15 billion acquisition of U.S. rival Hospira Inc after pledging to sell some drugs to allay competition concerns.

** Monsanto Co and Syngenta AG are not holding any deal negotiations at this time, let alone discussions about a price for Monsanto's proposed takeover of its Swiss rival, sources familiar with both companies told Reuters on Tuesday. ($1 = 1.3854 Singapore dollars) (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)