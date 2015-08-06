Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds New York Daily News, E.ON, Immofinanz, Sun Life
Aug 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2045 GMT on Thursday:
** U.S. fertilizer maker CF Industries Holdings Inc
said it will buy OCI NV's North American and European
plants for $6 billion, making CF the world's largest publicly
traded nitrogen company.
** Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc 's Chief Executive
Heather Bresch said acquiring Perrigo Co was not a must
and it had other options besides Perrigo, which has rejected
Mylan's $34 billion hostile offer. [ID:nL1N10H1VX
** IBM Corp said it would buy medical image company
Merge Healthcare Inc in a $1 billion deal and combine
it with its newly formed health analytics unit, which is powered
by its famous Watson supercomputer.
** E.ON said it agreed to sell its hydroelectric
plants in Italy to ERG Group for around 1 billion euros
($1.09 billion).
** Springleaf Holdings Inc said its deal to buy
Citigroup Inc's subprime lender OneMain Financial Holdings
could be delayed beyond the third quarter over antitrust
concerns. Springleaf said in March that it would buy OneMain for
$4.25 billion in cash, creating the largest subprime lender in
the United States
** U.S. refiner Tesoro Corp "fully" intends to look
for acquisition opportunities that fit the company's business
model, but Chief Executive Greg Goff declined comment on
specifics, including a Reuters report that the company held
talks to buy rival HollyFrontier Corp earlier this year.
** Vimpelcom and Hutchison have agreed to
combine their Italian mobile operations in a long-awaited deal
that would cut the number of players in Europe's fourth-largest
telecom market to three from four.
** Real estate tycoon Steven Witkoff is in the lead to
acquire the New York Daily News, prevailing over other
high-profile bidders in an auction for the struggling tabloid
newspaper, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial Inc is
interested in raising its stake in its Birla Sun Life Insurance
joint venture in India as it weighs several acquisition
opportunities in Asia and North America, its top executive said.
** U.S. private equity firm Blackstone has joined
forces with buyout fund Hellman & Friedman to bid for British
payments processing company Worldpay, two sources familiar with
the matter said.
** Raymond James Financial Inc's Insurance Group
said it acquired Producers Choice, a private insurance and
annuity marketing company, for an undisclosed amount, a move
that cuts outsourcing costs and adds a 60-person sales team.
** South Africa's Sibanye Gold is looking to buy
coal assets to help provide power, it said on Thursday, as it
strives to reduce dependence on unreliable supplies from
state-run utility Eskom.
** Coca-Cola Enterprises, a European soft drink
bottler, is to combine with Coca-Cola Iberian Partners (CCIP)
and the German bottling business of Coca-Cola Co, the
companies said on Thursday, creating the world's largest
independent bottler of Coke drinks by revenue, with business in
13 countries.
** U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group is making
a fresh bid to exit an investment in Taiwanese TV network
Eastern Broadcasting, according to a shareholder, after a
previous attempt failed on what sources said was a high asking
price.
** German retailer Metro AG has bought
Singapore-based restaurant supplier Classic Fine Foods Group
from private equity group EQT for $290 million, it said on
Thursday as it reported a slowdown in same-store sales due to a
shift in Easter.
** Swiss travel retailer Dufry AG has won
unconditional European Union regulatory approval for its
proposed takeover of Italian peer World Duty Free SpA
to create the market leader.
The deal, which values World Duty Free at 3.6 billion euros
($3.9 billion), was approved on Aug. 5, a day ahead of a
scheduled EU deadline, according to the European Commission
website.
** AstraZeneca Plc expanded its push into cancer
immunotherapy on Thursday by striking a deal potentially worth
more than $500 million with Sosei's biotech unit
Heptares, giving it rights to an experimental treatment.
** German sportswear company Adidas has engaged
an investment bank to consider the possible sale of its golf
brands, which are struggling as the sport loses popularity,
particularly in the United States, its biggest market.
** Fund firm Aviva Investors said on Wednesday it opposed a
$2.3 billion plan by Vedanta Ltd to buy out minority
shareholders in Cairn India as the deal failed to
deliver sufficient value.
** Zurich Insurance Group has reiterated its
interest in RSA but stressed it would not overpay for
the British insurer, which said the "ball is in Zurich's court"
in determining what happens next in the possible takeover.
** Energy Transfer Equity LP has progressed to the
second round of bidding for Williams Companies,
according to people familiar with the matter, a key milestone in
the pipeline company's efforts to clinch a friendly deal with
its peer.
** Austrian property group Immofinanz said it is
in negotiations with interested parties to sell its logistics
business.
** Italian mid-sized lender Banca Popolare di Milano
hopes to conclude a merger deal with a peer in the
short term but any operation would have to wait until a
shareholder meeting next year.
** British insurer Aviva is considering small
acquisitions in markets such as Poland, where it recently bought
a financial advisory group, an Aviva spokesperson said.
** Austrian property group said it was no longer
interested in buying the German residential property portfolio
of BGP group after announcing last month that it was in talks to
do so.
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Anannya Pramanick in
Bengaluru)