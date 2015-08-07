Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Coca-Cola, American Express, UniCredit, Prudential
Financial, Dairy Farm International Holdings)
Aug 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** German salt and fertilizer company K+S AG once
again rejected Potash Corp of Saskatchewan's takeover
offer , saying the Canadian company's assurances about
maintaining jobs and mine sites in Germany were unreliable.
** Coca-Cola Co is nearing a deal to buy a minority
stake in U.S. organic juice company Suja Life LLC, people
familiar with the matter said, as the soft drink giant tries to
identify the next big hit with consumers.
** Activist hedge fund ValueAct Capital Management LP has
built a $1 billion stake in American Express Co and is
seeking "shareholder-friendly" changes at the credit card
company, Bloomberg reported.
** British online gambling company GVC Holdings Plc
raised its offer to buy rival Bwin.party Digital Entertainment
Plc for a second time in two weeks, hoping to pry the
company away from 888 Holdings Plc.
** Dairy Farm International Holdings will
subscribe to China's supermarket operator Yonghui Superstores Co
Ltd's 601933.SS private placement worth up to 6.5 billion yuan
($1.05 billion).
** Real estate tycoon Steven Witkoff is in the lead to
acquire the New York Daily News, prevailing over other
high-profile bidders in an auction for the struggling tabloid
newspaper, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell its
controlling stake in Tongyi Lubricants in China, in the energy
company's latest step to restructure its global refining
business.
** Italian energy group ERG is to buy German
utility E.ON's Italian hydroelectric power plants for
about 950 million euros ($1 billion), expanding its renewable
portfolio, which mostly comprises windfarms.
** China's Anbang Insurance Group Co is bidding for Japanese
property asset manager Simplex Investment Advisors, four people
with knowledge of the bid said, in a deal that could top $1
billion.
** UniCredit said on Friday it had started
three-month exclusive talks with Luxemburg-based ABH Holdings
regarding the potential sale of the Italian lender's Ukraine
business in exchange for a minority stake in ABH.
** Britain's largest bookmaker William Hill Plc said
it had acquired a 29.4 percent stake in Luxemburg-based NeoGames
to enter the emerging online lottery market.
** French drugmaker Sanofi is linking with Evotec
to develop stem cell-based treatments for diabetes,
under a deal that could earn the German biotech firm more than
300 million euros ($327 million).
** Vimpelcom and Hutchison have agreed to
combine their Italian mobile operations in a long-awaited deal
that would cut the number of players in Europe's fourth-largest
telecom market to three from four.
** The Finnish government said its new state-owned Terrafame
Mining company had agreed to buy the mining assets of troubled
nickel firm Talvivaara after failing to find other investors.
The government, which has injected 209 million euros in
Terrafame, said the aim was to restart Talvivaara's mining in
September.
** The $8 billion merger of two Samsung Group
affiliates cleared another major hurdle, with requests for
buybacks from shareholders opposed to the deal falling well
short of the amount that could have scuppered it.
** Prudential Financial Inc's Pramerica Investment
Management is buying Deutsche Asset Management's Indian unit for
an undisclosed sum, betting on a revival of India's mutual fund
industry.
** Chinese property and investment firm Dalian Wanda Group
is in exclusive talks to acquire World Triathlon Corp, the U.S.
owner of the popular Ironman Triathlon franchise, for more than
$850 million, according to a person familiar with the matter.
** Credit card lender Capital One Financial Corp is
in exclusive talks to acquire General Electric Co's U.S.
healthcare finance unit, in a deal likely to top $10 billion,
according to people familiar with the matter.
** Olam International Ltd's $1.3 billion deal to
acquire Archer Daniels Midland Co's global cocoa
business has been delayed for a second time, according to a U.S.
regulatory filing.
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Anannya Pramanick in
Bengaluru)