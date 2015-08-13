Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds X5, CSN, Greece privatisation; updates Mylan)

Aug 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Buyout firm TPG Capital LP is in advanced talks to acquire Ellucian Company LP, in a deal that could value the U.S. provider of software to universities and colleges at $3.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said.

** India's government has hired five banks to manage a stake sale valued at up to $1.5 billion in state-run Indian Oil Corp , IFR reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the deal.

** German salt and fertilizer company K+S does not oppose a takeover in principle, but it affirmed the current proposal by Canada's Potash Corp of Saskatchewan is inadequate in its view.

** Mexican retail group Femsa is close to sealing an agreement to buy privately owned Chilean pharmacy chain Cruz Verde for about $1 billion, Chilean newspaper Pulso reported on Thursday.

** Nomad Foods Ltd is close to acquiring the continental European business operations of frozen food maker Findus Group Ltd in a deal valued at just over 500 million pounds ($780.6 million), the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Mylan NV, which is trying to buy drugmaker Perrigo Co through a hostile tender offer, lowered on Thursday the level of support it requires from Perrigo shareholders to push through the takeover.

** Roche is buying U.S. diagnostics firm GeneWEAVE BioSciences for up to $425 million, expanding the Swiss group's commitment to fighting so-called "superbugs" as the threat from drug-resistant microbes grows.

** Baxalta wants Shire to improve on its $30 billion bid significantly before it will engage in talks, while its Dublin-based rival could sweeten its offer if it gets to see the U.S. biotech company's books, according to sources on both sides.

** America Movil is still sniffing out deals in Europe, which could become twice as important for the Mexican telecom company's revenue base within five years, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

** India's top state-run refiner Indian Oil Corp has awarded to BG Group a tender to buy a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery on Aug. 27, a company executive said.

** Chinese curtainmaker Jangho Group Co Ltd said it planned to buy Australian eye surgery group Vision Eye Institute Ltd for A$198 million ($145.5 million), trumping a lower offer from another Australian firm, Pulse Health Ltd.

** Japanese telecoms group SoftBank Group Corp, the majority owner of U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Corp, said it bought an additional 22.9 million shares in Sprint at a weighted average price of $3.80.

** Tougher regulation and deteriorating market conditions are the main factors that could influence RWE in deciding in favor of spinning off its ailing power generation unit, Chief Executive Peter Terium told analysts during a call.

** Shunfeng International Clean Energy Ltd said it would take a majority stake in U.S. solar panel manufacturer Suniva to gain a foothold in the fast-growing U.S. solar market.

** Poland's state airline LOT said on Thursday that it signed a co-operation deal with Turkish Airlines, which may lead to a joint-venture between the two.

** Germany's United Internet is on the look-out for acquisitions to expand its fibre-optic network and the business applications unit that it may list separately on the stock exchange, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

** Russia's No.2 food retailer X5 said it plans to make at least one more acquisition this year, taking advantage of attractively priced assets in a difficult environment to expand market share.

** Brazilian steel maker CSN has begun efforts to sell off non-core assets to ease its heavy debt burden and has hired banks to assist in the process, company executives said on a Thursday conference call with analysts.

** Greece's privatisations agency on Thursday announced deadlines for bids on tenders for the country's two largest ports and state railways Trainose, assets Athens has agreed to sell as part of a new three-year bailout by its international lenders.