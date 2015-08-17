Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Conwert Immobilien, UAE Exchange, Bematech, Royal Imtech)

Aug 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2015 GMT on Monday:

** Canada's Brookfield Infrastructure said it will buy Australia's rail freight firm Asciano Ltd in a deal valued at about A$12 billion ($8.84 billion).

** Media mogul John Malone's Liberty Interactive Corp said it would acquire Zulily Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $2.4 billion to tap into the online retailer's younger clientele and its strong mobile presence.

** U.S. agribusiness firm Cargill Inc said it will buy Norwegian fish feed maker Ewos in a deal worth 1.35 billion euros ($1.50 billion), allowing private equity firms Altor and Bain Capital to cash in after two years' ownership.

** Spectra Energy Corp, an oil and natural gas pipeline company, is bidding for the whole of Williams Cos Inc , even though its market capitalization is about half that of Williams, people familiar with the matter said.

** Pump and valve maker Pentair Plc agreed to buy fastening products maker Erico Global Co for $1.8 billion in cash, including debt, weeks after activist investor Nelson Peltz asked the company to bulk up through deals.

** Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) is continuing to search for growth through partnerships and investment in Northeast Asia, two people close to the company told Reuters, days after tie-up talks collapsed with South Korea budget carrier Jeju Air.

** TUI, the world's largest leisure tourism group, is considering a spin-off of its non-core assets, which have turnover of about three billion euros ($3.33 billion), London's The Times newspaper reported.

** German industrial filter maker Mann + Hummel has agreed to buy U.S. peer Affinia to boost its annual sales by $1 billion, or by more than a third, and gain access to the U.S. market for heavy-duty and hydraulic filters.

** Six consortia have expressed interest in bidding for two packages of Philippine airport projects worth $2.34 billion and that are due to be operated privately for 30 years, a government official said.

** UAE Exchange, a global remittance and foreign exchange business headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is among bidders for consumer finance company Dunia, sources familiar with the matter said.

** The Dutch competition regulator ACM said on Monday that investment firm Egeria intends to buy the Traffic and Infrastructure division of bankrupt engineering services firm Royal Imtech NV.

** German real estate company Adler Real Estate AG has bought Israeli investor Teddy Sagi's 24.8 percent stake in Austrian peer Conwert Immobilien Invest SE in a deal worth around 285 million euros ($316 million), Adler said on Monday.

** Totvs SA, the largest Latin American producer of enterprise software, will tap its cash holdings to pay for the 556 million real ($156 million) acquisition of Bematech SA , executives said on a conference call on Monday.

** Investment bank Goldman Sachs will invest $150 million for a minority stake in India's Piramal Realty, the Mumbai-based real-estate developer said.

** Morrisons, Britain's fourth-largest grocer, is in advanced talks to sell its convenience stores to investment firm Greybull Capital as new chief executive David Potts seeks to focus the business on its traditional supermarket estate.

** The British government has fired the starting gun on a plan to sell its stake in Europe's largest city-centre redevelopment project around London's King's Cross station, in its latest disposal aimed at boosting state coffers.

** Cement maker LafargeHolcim said it would sell two plants in eastern India to Birla Corporation for about 750 million Swiss francs ($768.4 million), as a condition of its recent merger.

** Reliance Communications Ltd, India's fourth-biggest mobile phone carrier, said it had received non-binding bids from a number of interested buyers for the sale of a majority stake in Reliance Infratel, its tower unit.

** Newcrest Mining said it has called off the proposed sale of its Telfer gold mine in Australia, and will instead invest to extend the mine's operations as it seeks to maintain the company's overall gold output this year.

** Saudi Arabia's Al Tayyar Travel Group said on Sunday it had agreed on a share swap worth 669.9 million riyals ($178.6 million) to acquire a 25 percent stake in Zakhr Investment and Real Estate Development.

** Luxury hotel owner Strategic Hotels & Resorts Inc said it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale.

** Thai Union Frozen Products (TUF), the world's largest canned tuna producer, may cut its holding in U.S. tuna brand Chicken of the Sea to help facilitate the planned acquisition of Bumble Bee Seafoods, the company said.

** South Africa's Telkom ended talks with MTN after the Competition Commission said it was against a proposed deal to give Africa's largest mobile operator greater access to the fixed-line operator's network. ($1 = 0.90 euros) ($1 = 0.98 Swiss francs) ($1 = 3.75 riyals) (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)