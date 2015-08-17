Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Conwert Immobilien, UAE Exchange, Bematech, Royal Imtech)
Aug 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2015 GMT on Monday:
** Canada's Brookfield Infrastructure said it will
buy Australia's rail freight firm Asciano Ltd in a deal
valued at about A$12 billion ($8.84 billion).
** Media mogul John Malone's Liberty Interactive Corp
said it would acquire Zulily Inc in a
cash-and-stock deal valued at $2.4 billion to tap into the
online retailer's younger clientele and its strong mobile
presence.
** U.S. agribusiness firm Cargill Inc said it will
buy Norwegian fish feed maker Ewos in a deal worth 1.35 billion
euros ($1.50 billion), allowing private equity firms Altor and
Bain Capital to cash in after two years' ownership.
** Spectra Energy Corp, an oil and natural gas
pipeline company, is bidding for the whole of Williams Cos Inc
, even though its market capitalization is about half
that of Williams, people familiar with the matter said.
** Pump and valve maker Pentair Plc agreed to buy
fastening products maker Erico Global Co for $1.8 billion in
cash, including debt, weeks after activist investor Nelson Peltz
asked the company to bulk up through deals.
** Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) is continuing to
search for growth through partnerships and investment in
Northeast Asia, two people close to the company told Reuters,
days after tie-up talks collapsed with South Korea budget
carrier Jeju Air.
** TUI, the world's largest leisure tourism group,
is considering a spin-off of its non-core assets, which have
turnover of about three billion euros ($3.33 billion), London's
The Times newspaper reported.
** German industrial filter maker Mann + Hummel has agreed
to buy U.S. peer Affinia to boost its annual sales by $1
billion, or by more than a third, and gain access to the U.S.
market for heavy-duty and hydraulic filters.
** Six consortia have expressed interest in bidding for two
packages of Philippine airport projects worth $2.34 billion and
that are due to be operated privately for 30 years, a government
official said.
** UAE Exchange, a global remittance and foreign exchange
business headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is among bidders for
consumer finance company Dunia, sources familiar with the matter
said.
** The Dutch competition regulator ACM said on Monday that
investment firm Egeria intends to buy the Traffic and
Infrastructure division of bankrupt engineering services firm
Royal Imtech NV.
** German real estate company Adler Real Estate AG
has bought Israeli investor Teddy Sagi's 24.8 percent stake in
Austrian peer Conwert Immobilien Invest SE in a deal
worth around 285 million euros ($316 million), Adler said on
Monday.
** Totvs SA, the largest Latin American producer
of enterprise software, will tap its cash holdings to pay for
the 556 million real ($156 million) acquisition of Bematech SA
, executives said on a conference call on Monday.
** Investment bank Goldman Sachs will invest $150
million for a minority stake in India's Piramal Realty, the
Mumbai-based real-estate developer said.
** Morrisons, Britain's fourth-largest grocer, is in
advanced talks to sell its convenience stores to investment firm
Greybull Capital as new chief executive David Potts seeks to
focus the business on its traditional supermarket estate.
** The British government has fired the starting gun on a
plan to sell its stake in Europe's largest city-centre
redevelopment project around London's King's Cross station, in
its latest disposal aimed at boosting state coffers.
** Cement maker LafargeHolcim said it would sell
two plants in eastern India to Birla Corporation for
about 750 million Swiss francs ($768.4 million), as a condition
of its recent merger.
** Reliance Communications Ltd, India's
fourth-biggest mobile phone carrier, said it had received
non-binding bids from a number of interested buyers for the sale
of a majority stake in Reliance Infratel, its tower unit.
** Newcrest Mining said it has called off the
proposed sale of its Telfer gold mine in Australia, and will
instead invest to extend the mine's operations as it seeks to
maintain the company's overall gold output this year.
** Saudi Arabia's Al Tayyar Travel Group said on
Sunday it had agreed on a share swap worth 669.9 million riyals
($178.6 million) to acquire a 25 percent stake in Zakhr
Investment and Real Estate Development.
** Totvs SA, the largest Latin American producer of
enterprise software, agreed on Friday to buy Brazilian rival
Bematech SA for about 556 million reais ($156 million) in cash
and stock, creating a company whose software will cater to more
than half the restaurants, retailers and hotels in the country.
** Luxury hotel owner Strategic Hotels & Resorts Inc
said it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale.
** Thai Union Frozen Products (TUF), the world's
largest canned tuna producer, may cut its holding in U.S. tuna
brand Chicken of the Sea to help facilitate the planned
acquisition of Bumble Bee Seafoods, the company said.
** South Africa's Telkom ended talks with MTN
after the Competition Commission said it was against a
proposed deal to give Africa's largest mobile operator greater
access to the fixed-line operator's network.
($1 = 0.90 euros)
($1 = 0.98 Swiss francs)
($1 = 3.75 riyals)
(Compiled by Anannya Pramanick and Anet Josline Pinto in
Bengaluru)