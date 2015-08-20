Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Aug 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is nearing a deal to pay $1 billion for Sprout Pharmaceuticals, the company that just won approval to sell the first drug that aims to boost a woman's libido, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** Depomed Inc rejected Horizon Pharma Plc's takeover bid for the third time, reiterating that the offer undervalued the company.

** British online gambling company GVC Holdings Plc is ready to increase its offer for rival Bwin.party Digital Entertainment Plc to at least 130 pence per share or about 1.1 billion pounds ($1.72 billion), the newspaper Times reported.

** The owners of the Weather Channel have hired Morgan Stanley and PJT Partners Inc to explore a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Ageas has short-listed bidders for its Hong Kong life insurance business to firms including Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li's FWD Group and Fosun International Ltd , Bloomberg reported.

** Solera Holdings Inc, which provides technology services to insurance companies, is in advanced talks to sell itself to private equity firms, according to a person familiar with the matter.

** Slovak Economy Minister Vazil Hudak said China's CNNC is expected to place a binding bid for Enel's stake in Slovak electricity producer Slovenske Elektrarne by the end of August.

** Evolution Mining launched a counter bid for fellow Australian miner Phoenix Gold, setting up a battle with China's biggest gold producer.

** Mexican private-equity fund Finaccess Capital agreed to buy a 32 percent stake in Poland's restaurant chain Amrest from Warburg Pincus, Amrest said.

($1 = 0.6407 pounds) (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)