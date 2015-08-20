Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Aug 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
** Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
is nearing a deal to pay $1 billion for Sprout
Pharmaceuticals, the company that just won approval to sell the
first drug that aims to boost a woman's libido, the Wall Street
Journal reported.
** Depomed Inc rejected Horizon Pharma Plc's
takeover bid for the third time, reiterating that the
offer undervalued the company.
** British online gambling company GVC Holdings Plc
is ready to increase its offer for rival Bwin.party Digital
Entertainment Plc to at least 130 pence per share or
about 1.1 billion pounds ($1.72 billion), the newspaper Times
reported.
** The owners of the Weather Channel have hired Morgan
Stanley and PJT Partners Inc to explore a sale, Bloomberg
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
** Ageas has short-listed bidders for its Hong
Kong life insurance business to firms including Hong Kong
billionaire Richard Li's FWD Group and Fosun International Ltd
, Bloomberg reported.
** Solera Holdings Inc, which provides technology
services to insurance companies, is in advanced talks to sell
itself to private equity firms, according to a person familiar
with the matter.
** Slovak Economy Minister Vazil Hudak said China's CNNC is
expected to place a binding bid for Enel's stake in
Slovak electricity producer Slovenske Elektrarne by the end of
August.
** Evolution Mining launched a counter bid for
fellow Australian miner Phoenix Gold, setting up a
battle with China's biggest gold producer.
** Mexican private-equity fund Finaccess Capital agreed to
buy a 32 percent stake in Poland's restaurant chain Amrest
from Warburg Pincus, Amrest said.
($1 = 0.6407 pounds)
(Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)