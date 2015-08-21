Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Studialis)
Aug 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Private equity firms have formed three separate teams to
bid for Tesco's South Korean business valued at about
$6 billion, four people with knowledge of the matter said on
Friday, in what is tipped as Asia's biggest ever private equity
deal.
** Novartis has agreed to buy all remaining rights
to Ofatumumab from Britain's GlaxoSmithKline for up to
$1 billion, boosting the Swiss drugmaker's stable of multiple
sclerosis (MS) treatments.
** British investment fund Bregal Capital has agreed to sell
French higher-education group Studialis to American private
equity firm Providence Equity, a source close to the matter told
Reuters on Friday.
** The European Commission cleared on Friday U.S. drugmaker
Perrigo's acquisition of certain assets from Britain's
GSK.
** Steiner Leisure Ltd, an operator of spas on
cruise ships and in hotels, will be taken private by private
equity firm Catterton Partners for about $843 million.
** Debt-laden state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB)
said it was confident a deal on the sale of its power
assets, which have been valued by sources at around $2.40
billion, could be sealed by the fourth quarter of this year.
** India will sell a 10 percent stake in state-run oil
marketing company Indian Oil Corp Ltd on Monday through
an auction on the stock exchanges, two television channels
reported Friday, citing an unnamed government official.
** Taiwan's Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc (ASE)
on Friday said it would buy up to 25 percent of
Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd (SPIL)
for an amount likely exceeding T$30 billion ($918.98
million).
** The world's largest oil trader Vitol has
bought the other half of storage firm VTTI for $830
million, taking full control of tanks that contributed to its
stellar profits amid oil price volatility.
** Australia's Santos Ltd put its assets on the
block after being approached by unnamed parties and moved to
replace its chief executive, just as its flagship $18.5 billion
Gladstone liquefied natural gas project is set to start up.
** E.ON Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen is
determined to go through with a spin-off of the utility's ailing
power plants and could take legal action over planned
legislation that threatens to strip the move of its financial
logic.
** Australia and New Zealand Banking Group will
launch the sale process next week for its 39 percent stake in
Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk (Panin), worth about $720
million, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Indonesia's Sinar Mas Group has acquired 9.9 per cent of
Saxo Bank for 951 million Danish crowns ($143.73 million),
valuing the investment bank at 9.6 billion crowns, the Danish
firm said on Friday.
** Italian power utility Enel will sell up to a
half of its 66 percent stake in Slovakia's Slovenske Elektrarne
in the first leg of the sale process, Slovakia's business weekly
Trend said on Friday.
($1 = 6.6165 Danish crowns)
